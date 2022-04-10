Sunday, Apr 10, 2022
SA Vs BAN, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 3: Rain Delays Start Of Play At St George's Park

South Africa bowlers will look to continue their good run on Day 3 of the second Test at Gqeberha. SA lead by 314 runs. Follow here live cricket scores of SA vs BAN at St George's Park.

Bowlers have put South Africa on top in the second Test versus Bangladesh at Gqeberha. Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores of SA vs BAN. Courtesy: Twitter (@OfficialCSA)

Updated: 10 Apr 2022 1:41 pm

South Africa have dominated the opening two days of the second Test against Bangladesh. If they take control of Day 3 on Sunday, Bangladesh's hopes to level the series will increasingly fade. The Bangladesh middle order will be seriously tested at St George's Park. South African pacers Duanne Olivier and Wiaan Mulder have taken all the five Bangladesh wickets to have fallen on Saturday and the pitch is already showing appreciable signs of turn. BAN have batting to come but more than just runs, occupation of the crease will be key. Saving the follow-on will be uppermost in the minds of the Bangladesh camp. SA have a solid lead of 314 runs. Follow here live cricket scores of SA vs BAN.

1:33 PM IST: Then, In No Time...

Covers are back. Start of play delayed. Drizzle then, rain now.

1:28 PM IST: Covers Off

Specks of rain not enough to dampen the spirits. And the match officials have signaled the start of the play on Day 3. Mushfiqur Rahim and Yasir Ali are the unbeaten batters for Bangladesh. They will resume on 139/5 (41). Still trail South Africa by 314 runs.

1:24 PM IST: Overcast and cold

1:09 PM IST: Test For Mushfiqur

They say experience counts in tough situations. Former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim will have to display a lot of that on Sunday as the Tigers face a tall order at Gqeberha. Mushfiqur is unbeaten on 30 but it will be a fresh day and the likes of Duanne Olivier (2 for 17) and Wiaan Mulder (3 for 15 and all LBWs) will find ways to use the 41-over-old ball to do some tricks. Don't forget two successful spinners, Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, who took 14 wickets between them at Durban, are waiting to strike.

12:41 PM IST: Maharaj, The SA Prince

Keshav Maharaj is clearly becoming the star of this SA vs BAN series. Although his primary job is to take wickets, it is his batting that has put South Africa in a dominating position in the second Test at Gqeberha. Maharaj struck a career-best 84 as he played with attacking intent after the home team had been 278 for 5 overnight on Saturday. Maharaj hit nine fours and three sixes in his fourth Test half-century. Maharaj and Wiaan Mulder (33) added 80 runs for the seventh wicket and Maharaj’s spin-bowling partner Simon Harmer made 29 to contribute more runs from the South African tail. Bangladesh batsmen will do well to take a leaf out of Maharaj's book.

Day 2 Recap

South Africa were in complete control. After posting a big total of 453 runs riding on Keshav Maharaj's 84, Proteas bowlers put up a sensational show with the ball to reduce Bangladesh to 139/5 by the end of play on Day 2.

Wiaan Mulder returned 3/15, while Duanne Olivier took 2/17. South Africa started the day at 278 for five wickets and managed to get 175 runs more before Taijul Islam’s 6/135 and Khaled Ahmed’s 3/100 bundled them out.

