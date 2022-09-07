Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Ravindra Jadeja Undergoes Successful Surgery, To Start Rehab Soon

An injury to the same joint had forced Ravindra Jadeja to miss the ODI leg of India's tour of the West Indies in July.

Ravindra Jadeja has already been replaced by Axar Patel at Asia Cup 2022.
Ravindra Jadeja has already been replaced by Axar Patel at Asia Cup 2022. Courtesy: Instagram (ravindra.jadeja)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 8:58 am

Injured India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday gave an update on his "successful" right knee surgery and said he would start his rehabilitation soon. (More Cricket News)

The 33-year-old being ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup due to a "serious" knee injury was first reported by PTI.

"The surgery was successful. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to soon as I can," the star all-rounder wrote on Instagram with photographs from the hospital.

"There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes," he added.

Jadeja played a key role in India's five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener and also played India's match against Hong Kong before being ruled out ahead of the Super 4 stage.

Terming the surgery a major one, a senior BCCI official had earlier ruled him out for an indefinite period.

But Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was non-committal on whether Jadeja could be back for the T20 World Cup in Australia from October.

"I don't want to rule him out, make too many comments until I have a much clearer picture or better idea, especially when the World Cup is six-seven weeks away now," Dravid has said.

