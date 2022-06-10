Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Ranji Trophy: Manoj Tiwary Hits Ton, Bengal Face Madhya Pradesh In Semis

Bengal and Jharkhand played out a dull draw in their Ranji Trophy quarter-final. But Bengal enter semis by virtue of first-innings lead.

Ranji Trophy: Manoj Tiwary Hits Ton, Bengal Face Madhya Pradesh In Semis
Manoj Tiwary is also a sitting minister of sports and youth affairs in the West Bengal government. Screengrab: Twitter (@BCCIdomestic)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 6:37 pm

Seamlessly juggling politics and cricket, Manoj Tiwary on Friday achieved what no one else did in 88 years of Ranji Trophy: score a hundred while being a sitting minister in a state government. (More Cricket News)

Without an iota of doubt, Tiwary's 136 was the highlight of an inconsequential fifth day's play as Bengal advanced to the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy on the basis of their massive first-innings lead. 

In between signing files related to his constituency, Tiwary, a sitting minister of sports and youth affairs in the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, struck 19 fours and two sixes.

The 36-year-old veteran also scored 73 in Bengal's first essay.

Related stories

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai Beat Uttarakhand By 725 Runs, Create New World Record

Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Bengal Create First-Class Record As Top-9 Batters Score 50-plus In Same Innings

Wriddhiman Saha Not To Play For Bengal In Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Knockouts, Exits Team Whatsapp Group Too

There were notable contributions once again from other Bengal batters such as Shahbaz Ahmed (46), Anustup Majumdar (38) and Abhishek Porel (34). It is worth recalling that Ahmad, Majumdar and Porel all scored big in Bengal's first innings too.

Throughout the quarterfinal game, which looked one-sided from the onset, with Bengal posting a mammoth 773 for 7 in their first innings with all their top nine batters hitting at least a half century, smashing a 250-year-old record in first class cricket.

The only consolation for Jharkhand was that Shahbaz Nadeem bagged 5 for 59.

Like Nadeem with the ball, it was Virat Singh who shone with the bat for Jharkhand, scoring an unbeaten 136 in the first innings.

Bengal will take on Madhya Pradesh in the semi-final and have a shot at qualifying for back-to-back Ranji Trophy finals. Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh will face off in the other semi-final. Both matches will kick off in Bengaluru on June 14.

Brief Scores: 

Bengal: 1st Innings: 773/7 declared (Sudip Kumar Gharami 186, Anustup Majumdar, 117, Shahbaz Ahmed 78, Manoj Tiwary 73; Sushant Mishra 3/140, Shahbaz Nadeem 2/175)

Jharkhand 1st innings: 298 all out (Virat Singh 113 not out, Nazim Siddiqui 53; Shahbaz Ahmad 4/51, Sayan Mondal 4/71)

Bengal second innings: 318/7 (Manoj Tiwary 136 not out, Shahbaz Ahmed 46, Anustup Majumdar 38; Shahbaz Nadeem 5/59).

Tags

Sports Cricket Ranji Trophy Bengal Cricket Team Jharkhand Cricket Team Domestic Cricket Mamata Banerjee Manoj Tiwary Sudip Gharami Anustup Majumdar Shahbaz Nadeem Virat Singh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read