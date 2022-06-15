Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Rahul Tripathi Says ‘Big Opportunity For Me’ After Getting Maiden India Call-Up For Ireland T20s

Rahul Tripathi, who plays for Maharashtra in domestic cricket, scored 413 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League 2022.   

Rahul Tripathi Says ‘Big Opportunity For Me’ After Getting Maiden India Call-Up For Ireland T20s
Rahul Tripathi was in sensational form for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. Twitter (IPL)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 10:28 pm

His voice beaming with happiness, talented Maharashtra batter Rahul Tripathi termed his maiden India call-up, a result of his enormous hard work put in over the years. (More Cricket News)

The 31-year-old right-hand batter Tripathi has been one of the most consistent uncapped IPL players over six seasons with 2022 edition being his best as he totalled 413 runs at a strike-rate of 158.24 for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Tripathi, a son of an Army man, has been consistently performing in the IPL and also for his domestic side Maharashtra. “It is a very big opportunity, a dream come true (moment) and (I) appreciate (it),” Tripathi told PTI. 

“I am very happy that the selectors and everybody believed in me and whatever hard work I have put in, I have got the rewards. And hopefully, if I get an opportunity to play, I will try and give my best,” added Tripathi, who has the distinction of twice hitting six sixes in an over in local tournaments.

Related stories

Hardik Pandya To Lead India In T20s Against Ireland, Rahul Tripathi Gets Maiden National Team Call-Up

IND Vs SA T20s: Rahul Tripathi’s Snub From India Squad Disappoints Ex-Spinner Harbhajan Singh

IPL 2022: Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram Help Sunrisers Hyderabad Win Third Consecutive Match

Tripathi, who has played for the prestigious Deccan Gymkhana club, one of the oldest in Pune, has 2,540 first class runs from 47 matches. He has also captained Maharashtra in domestic cricket.

Tags

Sports Cricket Rahul Tripathi SunRisers Hyderabad Maharashtra Cricket Association IPL 2022 Indian Premier League India National Cricket Team Ireland National Cricket Team
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read