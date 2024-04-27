Sports

Paris Olympic 2024: Greece Hands Olympic Flame To Host - In Pics

The Paris Olympics flame was formally handed to French organisers on Friday in the all-marble stadium where the first modern Games were held in Athens in 1896. Greek water polo player Ioannis Fountoulis, the last in a long line of torchbearers, used the flame to light a cauldron at the Panathenaic Stadium. From there, it was delivered to Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet. A few moments of suspense followed as assistants struggled to light the lantern that would carry the flame to France. Safely in the lantern, the flame will depart for France on Saturday on a 19th-century sailing ship across the Mediterranean Sea, to make landfall 12 days later in the southern port city of Marseille. The flame was kindled on April 16 at Olympia in southern Greece, where the ancient games were held for more than 1,000 years from about 776 B.C. to A.D. 393.