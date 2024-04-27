Sports

Paris Olympic 2024: Greece Hands Olympic Flame To Host - In Pics

The Paris Olympics flame was formally handed to French organisers on Friday in the all-marble stadium where the first modern Games were held in Athens in 1896. Greek water polo player Ioannis Fountoulis, the last in a long line of torchbearers, used the flame to light a cauldron at the Panathenaic Stadium. From there, it was delivered to Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet. A few moments of suspense followed as assistants struggled to light the lantern that would carry the flame to France. Safely in the lantern, the flame will depart for France on Saturday on a 19th-century sailing ship across the Mediterranean Sea, to make landfall 12 days later in the southern port city of Marseille. The flame was kindled on April 16 at Olympia in southern Greece, where the ancient games were held for more than 1,000 years from about 776 B.C. to A.D. 393.

Paris 2024 Olympic Flame Photo: AP/Vasilis Psomas

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, right, receives the Olympic flame from Spyros Capralos, head of Greece's Olympic Committee, during the flame handover ceremony at Panathenaic stadium, where the first modern games were held in 1896, in Athens.

1/10
Paris 2024 Olympic Flame
Paris 2024 Olympic Flame Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

Actress Mary Mina, playing an ancient Greek high priestess, gives the torch with the Olympic Flame to the head of Greece's Olympic Committee, Spyros Capralos, during the Olympic flame handover ceremony at Panathenaic stadium, where the first modern games were held in 1896, in Athens.

Advertisement

2/10
Tony Estanguet
Tony Estanguet Photo: AP/Vasilis Psomas

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, holds a torch with the Olympic flame during the flame handover ceremony at Panathenaic stadium, where the first modern games were held in 1896, in Athens.

Advertisement

3/10
Paris 2024 Olympic Flame
Paris 2024 Olympic Flame Photo: AP/Vasilis Psomas

Beatrice Hess, France's greatest Paralympic champion, passes the Olympic Flame to Greek Olympic medalist Ioannis Fountoulis during the Olympic flame handover ceremony at Panathenaic stadium, where the first modern games were held in 1896, in Athens.

4/10
Paris 2024 Olympic Flame
Paris 2024 Olympic Flame Photo: AP/Vasilis Psomas

Greek Olympic gold medalist Antigoni Ntrismpioti, left, and Gabriella Papadakis, French Olympic champion ice dancer pass the Olympic Flame during the Olympic flame handover ceremony at Panathenaic stadium, where the first modern games were held in 1896, in Athens.

Advertisement

5/10
Paris 2024 Olympic Flame
Paris 2024 Olympic Flame Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, holds the Olympic flame during the flame handover ceremony at Panathenaic stadium, where the first modern games were held in 1896, in Athens.

Advertisement

6/10
Paris 2024 Olympic Flame
Paris 2024 Olympic Flame Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

A caldron with the Olympic Flame burns during the Olympic flame handover ceremony in Athens, at Panathenaic stadium, where the first modern games were held in 1896.

Advertisement

7/10
Paris 2024 Olympic Flame
Paris 2024 Olympic Flame Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

Greek Olympic medalist Ioannis Fountoulis holding the Olympic torch goes to receive an olive branch after he lit the caldron with the Olympic Flame during the Olympic flame handover ceremony at Panathenaic stadium, where the first modern games were held in 1896, in Athens.

8/10
Paris 2024 Olympic Flame
Paris 2024 Olympic Flame Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

The Olympic flag flies during the Olympic flame handover ceremony in Athens, at Panathenaic stadium, where the first modern games were held in 1896.Light drones and fireworks display lights up the sky in the shape of the Olympic rings during a celebration, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Marseille, southern France, for the Saturday arrival of the Olympic flame in France for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

9/10
Paris 2024 Olympic Flame
Paris 2024 Olympic Flame Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Light drones and fireworks display lights up the sky in the shape of the Olympic rings during a celebration in Marseille, southern France, for the Saturday arrival of the Olympic flame in France for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

10/10
Paris 2024 Olympic Flame
Paris 2024 Olympic Flame Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Light drones lights up the sky during a celebration in Marseille, southern France, for the Saturday arrival of the Olympic flame from Greece for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know