Paris Olympic 2024: Greece Hands Olympic Flame To Host - In Pics

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, right, receives the Olympic flame from Spyros Capralos, head of Greece's Olympic Committee, during the flame handover ceremony at Panathenaic stadium, where the first modern games were held in 1896, in Athens.
Actress Mary Mina, playing an ancient Greek high priestess, gives the torch with the Olympic Flame to the head of Greece's Olympic Committee, Spyros Capralos, during the Olympic flame handover ceremony at Panathenaic stadium, where the first modern games were held in 1896, in Athens.
Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, holds a torch with the Olympic flame during the flame handover ceremony at Panathenaic stadium, where the first modern games were held in 1896, in Athens.
Beatrice Hess, France's greatest Paralympic champion, passes the Olympic Flame to Greek Olympic medalist Ioannis Fountoulis during the Olympic flame handover ceremony at Panathenaic stadium, where the first modern games were held in 1896, in Athens.
Greek Olympic gold medalist Antigoni Ntrismpioti, left, and Gabriella Papadakis, French Olympic champion ice dancer pass the Olympic Flame during the Olympic flame handover ceremony at Panathenaic stadium, where the first modern games were held in 1896, in Athens.
Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, holds the Olympic flame during the flame handover ceremony at Panathenaic stadium, where the first modern games were held in 1896, in Athens.
A caldron with the Olympic Flame burns during the Olympic flame handover ceremony in Athens, at Panathenaic stadium, where the first modern games were held in 1896.
Greek Olympic medalist Ioannis Fountoulis holding the Olympic torch goes to receive an olive branch after he lit the caldron with the Olympic Flame during the Olympic flame handover ceremony at Panathenaic stadium, where the first modern games were held in 1896, in Athens.
The Olympic flag flies during the Olympic flame handover ceremony in Athens, at Panathenaic stadium, where the first modern games were held in 1896.Light drones and fireworks display lights up the sky in the shape of the Olympic rings during a celebration, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Marseille, southern France, for the Saturday arrival of the Olympic flame in France for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Light drones and fireworks display lights up the sky in the shape of the Olympic rings during a celebration in Marseille, southern France, for the Saturday arrival of the Olympic flame in France for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Light drones lights up the sky during a celebration in Marseille, southern France, for the Saturday arrival of the Olympic flame from Greece for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.