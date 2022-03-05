Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

PAK Vs AUS: Australia Cricket Team To Continue Pakistan Tour Despite Peshawar Bomb Blast - PCB Source

At least 56 worshippers were killed and leaving around 200 people wounded after a suicide bomber struck inside a mosque in Peshawar during Friday prayers.

PAK Vs AUS: Australia Cricket Team To Continue Pakistan Tour Despite Peshawar Bomb Blast - PCB Source
Australian skipper Pat Cummins (C) chats with teammates in the first Test vs Pakistan in Rawalpindi. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 9:33 am

The Australian cricket squad will continue its tour of Pakistan despite a suicide bomb blast at a mosque in Peshawar, which is about 184 kilometres from Rawalpindi, where the visitors are playing their first Test in the country after 24 years. (More Cricket News)

“Cricket Australia is constantly in touch with the Pakistan Cricket Board, their High Commission and relevant security personnel and there is no danger to the historic tour,” a source in the board, who declined to be named, said on Friday.

He said that since the CEO of Cricket Australia and the CEO of the Australian Cricketers Association were both in Rawalpindi for the first Test, they were constantly in touch with their own security personnel, PCB, and their High Commission.

Related stories

Over 50 Killed, 200 injured In Peshawar's Shia Mosque Blast In Pakistan On Friday

PAK Vs AUS, First Test, Day 1: Imam-Ul-Haq Stays Unbeaten On 132 As Pakistan Post 245/1 - Highlights

Pakistan Vs Australia: When Mark Taylor's AUS Made History At Rawalpindi - A Flashback

“The two officials have been briefed on the incident in Peshawar and it is a process where Cricket Australia, PCB and ACA are constantly monitoring the situation as it progresses. But the Australians continue to be given state-level security at every step of the tour and they are in a safe and secure environment,” the source said.

He recalled that even when South Africa toured Pakistan in 2007 for a Test series, a series of blasts had taken place in Karachi when former prime minister, the late Benazir Bhutto returned home from exile in Dubai.

“The South Africans continued and completed their tour. The Australians are also in sync with the security given to them and their security team is monitoring round the clock,” he said. The Australian media also reported that team officials are monitoring the situation and in contact with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The attack in Peshawar happened during Friday prayers at a mosque for Shia muslims. The blast resulted in the death of 56 people inside the mosque and left scores injured. Australia play their remaining Test matches of the series in Lahore and Karachi and return to Rawalpindi for the white-ball series. They have no matches scheduled in Peshawar.

Another source working in close proximity with Australian team security officials said Pakistan had learnt lessons well from the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka's team. After that attack, the ICC moved 2011 World Cup matches from Pakistan and top international teams also refused to tour because of security concerns.

The process of international teams and Test matches returning to Pakistan began in 2019-20 when Sri Lanka and Bangladesh played Tests in Pakistan. South Africa also toured Pakistan in early 2021 for a Test series but Australia is the first top-notch side to visit Pakistan since 2009.

Tags

Sports Australia’s Tour Of Pakistan 2022 PAK Vs Australia Pakistan Vs Australia Cricket Australia Australian Cricketers Association Rawalpindi Test Peshawar Bomb Blast Cricket Rawalpindi, Pakistan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Sonshine Years: Bitter-sweet Memories Of Growing Up In Kamathipura

The Sonshine Years: Bitter-sweet Memories Of Growing Up In Kamathipura

PAK Vs AUS: Australia To Continue Pakistan Tour Despite Peshawar Bomb Blast

PAK Vs AUS: Australia To Continue Pakistan Tour Despite Peshawar Bomb Blast