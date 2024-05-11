Other Sports

World Squash Championships: Ramit Tandon Ousts Faraz, Enters Second Round

The world No. 36 Tandon, who gained a direct entry into the tournament, emerged a 11-1 11-3 11-3 winner in the first round

PSA World Tour/X
Ramit Tandon's impressive campaign. Photo: PSA World Tour/X
India's Ramit Tandon made a fine start to his campaign in the World Squash Championships with a breezy win over USA's Faraz Khan at Cairo. (More Sports News)

The world No. 36 Tandon, who gained a direct entry into the tournament, emerged a 11-1 11-3 11-3 winner in the first round, dismantling Khan, world No. 57, in just 13 minutes.

Tandon, the lone Indian in the fray here, will face seventh seed Mohamed El Shorbagy of England, a 10-time medallist in the World Championships, in the second round on Sunday.

