WNBA: Las Vegas Aces Star A'ja Wilson Unanimously Selected As League's MVP

This is the third time Wilson has won the award, after also being selected in 2020 and 2022, to become just the fourth player in league history to achieve the feat, joining Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson.
Wilson received all 67 first-place votes to join Cynthia Cooper in the league's inaugural 1997 season to win the award unanimously.
The MVP selection was the latest milestone for Wilson in the past few weeks.
She established the WNBA single-season scoring record on September 11, and four days later became the first player in league history to score 1,000 points in a season.
Wilson finished the regular season with 1,021 points, 451 rebounds and a league-high 98 blocks, for averages of 26.9 points, 11.8 boards and 2.6 blocks.