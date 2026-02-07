Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026: How Many New Sports Are Added? Which Cities Will Host The Event? All You Must Know

The number of locations (8) for events in the most spread-out Winter Games ever. Ice sports will take place in Milan and women’s Alpine skiing, curling and sliding events in Cortina — the two main hubs

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026: Key Stats
Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller in action during the mixed doubles round robin phase of the curling competition against Estonia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Misper Apawu
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina kicked-off on Saturday, February 7

  • A spectacular 3+ hour long event mesmerized the audiences

  • The Winter Games will be hosted across 8 cities of northern Italy

The Milano Cortina Winter Olympics 2026 officially started on Friday, with the opening ceremony and the lighting of the cauldrons on Saturday, February 7 in what was the first-ever widespread event.

And these Games are particularly supersized.

These are also the first Olympics to fully embrace the cost-cutting reforms installed by the International Olympic Committee, and use mostly existing venues — which has meant scattering the Games all over northern Italy.

Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026: A Look At Some Of The Key Numbers

1

The number of new sports at these Games. Ski mountaineering — also know as skimo — is making its Olympic debut. The sport combines uphill sprinting (on boots and on skis) and downhill skiing.

2

That's how many times Italy has hosted the Winter Olympics previously: in Cortina d’Ampezzo in 1956 and Turin in 2006. Italy has held the Summer Games once, in Rome in 1960.

8

The number of locations for events in the most spread-out Winter Games ever. Ice sports will take place in Milan and women’s Alpine skiing, curling and sliding events in Cortina — the two main hubs. But there will also be competition in Bormio, Livigno, Predazzo, Tesero and Anterselva, and the closing ceremony will take place in Verona.

13

Number of Russian athletes set to compete as neutral individuals along with seven Belarusians. They are not allowed to compete under their national flag or anthem and cannot take part in the opening ceremony athlete parades.

Related Content
Related Content

19

The number of days of competition.

39

The age difference (in years) between Team USA's oldest athlete at the Games and its youngest. Curler Rich Ruohonen will set a Team USA Winter Olympic record at age 54, while the youngest member of the team is 15-year-old freeskier Abby Winterberger.

41

Lindsey Vonn's age at her fifth Olympics after making a sensational return to ski racing. If she wins what would be a fourth Olympics medal she would edge France’s Johan Clarey — who was also 41 when he claimed downhill silver in 2022 — to become the oldest Olympic Alpine skiing medalist ever.

100

How old San Siro turns this year. The stadium that will host the opening ceremony will be knocked down in the next few years after a new arena is built next to it.

116

The number of medal events at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. If that sounds like a lot, it's not even close to the Summer Games. There will be more than 350 medal events at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

2,900

The number of athletes competing at the Milan Cortina Games. The United States will have the largest presence with 235 athletes — the largest ever U.S. Winter Olympics team. Host nation Italy will have 196.

18,000

That's how many volunteers will be helping out at the Games. About 900 of them will be working behind the scenes at the opening ceremony

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Axar Patel Strikes Twice As Americans Slip To 111/7

  2. IND Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: American Bowlers Stun Packed Wankhede Crowd - A Look At Indian Meltdown In Mumbai

  3. A SKY Redux: Suryakumar Yadav Treats Mumbai Crowd With Captain's Special

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Former Captain Rohit Sharma Meets Suryakumar Yadav Ahead Of India's Opener Against USA

  5. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  2. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  3. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  4. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  5. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ahead of Polls, CPI(M) In Kerala Foregrounds Development Amid Allegations

  2. Anxious About Caste Survey, Bihar’s Bhumihars Seek Change In Name

  3. Dr N Rajam: A Life In Music, Discipline, And The Gayaki Ang Legacy

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  2. Outlook Explainer: How the Epstein Files Expose Power And Impunity

  3. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. Where Roses Bloom In The Shadow of Oil Politics

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets