Who Is Sehba Shah? Pakistani Chess Player With Muscular Dystrophy Competing At Chess Olympiad 2024

Meet Sehba Shah, Pakistan's inspiring woman chess player who lives with muscular dystrophy yet dreams high above the challenges she faces. A champion in numerous tournaments, Sehba is making her mark by competing in the ongoing 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad.
Muscular dystrophy is a group of genetic disorders that lead to progressive weakness and degeneration of skeletal muscles, and while there is no cure, these challenges don’t diminish the power of dreaming.
Sehba, hailing from Meerut, India, moved to Lahore, Pakistan, with her family in 1987. The two siblings Selman, and Sehba both shared the same health condition. The passion for chess ignited in them at a young age—10 and 7—thanks to the inspiration from their cousin, Eeshat Ansari.
In Lahore, both the silblings began honing their skills through reading books and self-practice, gradually delving deeper into their game.
Now, after so many years, Shah shared her thoughts in an interview with Mrs. Samreen Khan on the FIDE official website. She stated, “I would have died if there was no chess."
She is currently representing Pakistan at the 45th Chess Olympiad taking place in Budapest.
Sehba Shah's Journey From Home To Chess Olympiad
Her journey from self-practicing chess at home in Lahore to competing in FIDE tournaments is marked by a long story of struggle and challenges.
It was her brother Selman who ignited Sehba's skills even further. Though he passed away in 1994, his teachings and influence continue to inspire her.
Things began to change in 2008 when Sehba Shah acquired a hydraulic lift that significantly improved her mobility, making the transition from bed to wheelchair easier.
Under the guidance of former national champion Mr. Amer Karim, she participated in the Provincial Punjab Qualifying Chess Tournament 2013, securing first place. This victory led her to the National Chess Championship in Islamabad in 2014, where she finished second.
In 2022, she qualified for the Punjab Classical Chess Championship, tying for first but ultimately placing second. Finally, in April 2024, she achieved her dream by qualifying for the Chess Olympiad.