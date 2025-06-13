Other Sports

US Open Golf: Bryson Dechambeau Rues 'Difficult' Oakmont Start As JJ Spaun Sets Pace

DeChambeau, who is looking to become the fourth golfer since World War Two to win back-to-back U.S. Open titles after Ben Hogan, Curtis Strange and Brooks Koepka, was disappointed with how he finished his round

Bryson-DeChambeau
Bryson DeChambeau
info_icon

Reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau admitted he "wasn't fully on my game" after a mixed start to the tournament.

DeChambeau, like Rory McIlroy, was one of those to struggle on the opening day of the competition at Oakmont, with both making strong starts.

However, both endured collapses on the last nine, finishing over par, with work to do if they want to catch clubhouse leader JJ Spaun, who shot a four-under 66.

DeChambeau had been level par after 11 holes, but a run of three bogeys in five saw him post a three-over 73.

McIlroy, meanwhile, was two under through nine holes, but unravelled with four bogeys and a double bogey to card a four-over 74, before refusing to speak to the media.

DeChambeau, who is looking to become the fourth golfer since World War Two to win back-to-back U.S. Open titles after Ben Hogan, Curtis Strange and Brooks Koepka, was disappointed with how he finished his round.

"Just didn't get anything out of it," DeChambeau told reporters.

"I kept it one-under through seven, through eight, hit a perfect drive on nine, and this golf course can come up and get you pretty quick.

"You've just got to be on your game, and it got me, and I wasn't fully on my game. Pretty disappointed with how I played.

Scottie Scheffler says he is not worried about being favourite ahead of U.S. Open - null
U.S. Open Golf: Scottie Scheffler Not Worried About Whose ‘Favourite’

BY Stats Perform

"It's not too far off. [I have just] got to get the putting a little bit more dialled and I'll be right there because three-over could have easily been two-under today."

His playing partner, Xander Schauffele, did not endure as difficult a round as his compatriot, and birdied the final two holes to pull back to two-under.

It was a much stronger first day for Spaun, who was the only player in the morning wave to complete a bogey-free round.

In doing so, he equalled the best start to a U.S. Open at Oakmont and carded the first bogey-free round of his major career.

Only five players among the early starters finished under par, with Thriston Lawrence one shot back, and Spaun acknowledged that having never played at Oakmont before may have worked in his favour.

"I kind of came out here with no prior history at Oakmont, not really knowing what to expect even U.S. Open-wise," Spaun admitted.

"This is only my second one. I don't know if that freed me up in any aspect, but I just tried to take what the course gave me.

"I hit a lot of good shots and tried to capitalise on any birdie opportunities, which aren't very many out here. But I scrambled really well, too, which is a huge component to playing well at a US Open, let alone shoot a bogey-free round. I'm just overly pleased with how I started!"

World number one Scottie Scheffler was among the late starters, though he was not among the leaders at the halfway stage, while Im Sung-jae fell to joint-first after his first bogey on the 12th hole took him to four-under.

Patrick Reed also hit just the fourth albatross in U.S. Open history early in his round, making a two on the par-five fourth hole.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  3. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  4. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
  5. LA Protests Enter the Fifth Day as Trump and Newsom Target Each Other
Latest Stories
  1. Gujarat Plane Crash: These Buildings Stand Witness To Trauma And Tragedy
  2. Alexander Payne To Receive Honorary Leopard Award At 78th Edition Of Locarno Film Festival
  3. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  4. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  5. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  6. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  7. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  8. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran