U.S. Open Golf: Scottie Scheffler Not Worried About Whose ‘Favourite’

The penultimate major of the golf calendar gets underway at Oakmont Country Club this weekend and Scheffler is aiming to win his first U.S. Open title

Scottie Scheffler in action
Scottie Scheffler says he is not worried about being favourite ahead of U.S. Open
Scottie Scheffler said he is not worried about whether he is favourite to win the U.S. Open this weekend.

The penultimate major of the golf calendar gets underway at Oakmont Country Club this weekend and Scheffler is aiming to win his first U.S. Open title.

The number one-ranked golfer is in great form at the moment, winning both the PGA Championship and the Memorial Tournament within the last month.

Scheffler’s PGA Championship triumph meant he was just the second player in 100 years to win their first three majors by three shots or more, after Seve Ballesteros in 1983.

PGA Championship winner Scottie Scheffler - null
US Open Golf Preview: Can Red-Hot Scottie Scheffler Hold Off Defending Champion Bryson Dechambeau?

BY Stats Perform

He was also the second player to win the Memorial Tournament in consecutive years, following Tiger Woods’ victories between 1999 and 2001.

The 28-year-old said he is well-rested and is focused on getting the job done rather than whoever is favourite coming into the event.

"I don't pay attention to the favourite stuff or anything like that," said Scheffler.

"Starting Thursday morning we're at even par and it's up to me to go out there and play against the golf course and see what I can do.

“Having the week off was really important for me to get home, get some rest, recover, and I showed up here on Sunday and was able to play maybe 11 holes and really get used to the conditions.

“It feels much more like my normal major prep, versus last year where you’re coming in from basically a major championship test. Coming into another one is pretty challenging.”

