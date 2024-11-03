U19 World Boxing Championships: Indians Put Up Stellar Show; 17 Out Of 19 In Fray Win Medals

The Indian boxing team made a resonant impact at the U19 World Boxing Championships in Colorado, USA, with a remarkable tally of four gold, eight silver, and five bronze medals. The women’s contingent further securing a strong second place in the overall medal tally. (More Sports News)
Gold medalists Hemant Sangwan (men’s 90kg), Parthavi Grewal (women’s 65kg), Krisha Verma (women’s 75kg), and Vanshika Goswami (women’s +80kg) led the Indian charge. Meanwhile, the Indian women's team contributed significantly, taking home three golds and seven silvers.
The U19 World Championships, hosted by World Boxing—a new organisation dedicated to preserving boxing’s place in the Olympic Movement.
U19 World Boxing Championships Indian Medal Winners
Gold: Krisha Verma (F75kg), Parthavi Grewal (F65kg), Vanshika Goswami (F+80KG), Hemant Sangwan (M90kg)
Silver: Nisha (F51kg), Supriya Devi Thokchom (F54kg), Kritika Wasan (F80kg), Chanchal Chaudhary (F48kg), Anjali Singh (F57kg), Vini (F60kg), Akansha Phalaswal (F70kg), Rahul Kundu (M75kg)
Bronze: Rishi Singh (M50kg), Krrish Pal (M55kg), Sumit (M70kg), Aryan (M85kg), Lakshay Rathi (M90+kg)