Other Sports

The Masters Golf 2024 Day 4: Scottie Scheffler Issues Warning After Augusta Win

Scottie Scheffler carded a closing 68 at Augusta National to finish four shots ahead of Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg and has now won three of his last four events and finished runner-up in the other

Advertisement

Ashley%20Landis%2FAP
Jon Rahm (left) puts the green jacket on winner Scottie Scheffler after the 88th Masters. Photo: Ashley Landis/AP
info_icon

Scottie Scheffler warned his rivals he has no plans to take his eye off the ball after securing his second Masters title in three years. (More Sports News)

Scheffler carded a closing 68 at Augusta National to finish four shots ahead of Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg and has now won three of his last four events and finished runner-up in the other.

The world number one’s thoughts immediately turned to getting home as soon as possible to his wife Meredith, who is pregnant with their first child, but he also intends to keep challenging for the game’s biggest titles.

Ludvig Aberg can create history with victory in the 88th Masters on Sunday (April 14, 2024). - George Walker IV/AP
The Masters Golf 2024 Day 3: Ludvig Aberg Embracing Chance To Make History At Augusta

BY Stats Perform

Advertisement

“I’m coming home; I’ll be home as quick as I can,” Scheffler said when asked if he had a message for his wife.

“I wish I could soak this in a little bit more, but all I can think about is getting home. It’s a very, very special time for both of us.

“I can’t put into words what it means to win this tournament again and really can’t put into words what it’s going to be like to be a father for the first time.

“I definitely will enjoy the birth of my first child, and my priorities will change very soon, so golf will be fourth in line, but I still love competing.

Advertisement

“I don’t plan on taking my eye off the ball any time soon.”

Shot of the day

Scheffler was tied for the lead with Collin Morikawa when he produced a brilliantly judged approach to the ninth to set up the second of three birdies in a row.

Jason Day wore the sleeveless jumper on the first day at Augusta. - George Walker IV/AP
The Masters Golf 2024: Jason Day Reveals Officials Asked Him To Remove Sleeveless Jumper

BY Stats Perform

Statistic of the day

Top statistician Justin Ray highlights Scheffler’s superb form in 2024.

Quote of the day

“I’m coming home. I’ll be home as quick as I can” – Scheffler’s message to his wife Meredith, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Hardest hole

For the first time all week, the 17th played as the hardest hole, a solitary birdie, 19 bogeys and three double bogeys leading to a scoring average of 4.40.

Easiest hole

The par-five second hole appeared to be played from a forward tee, and it was no surprise that it yielded four eagles, 27 birdies, and just four bogeys for a scoring average of 4.483.

When is the next major?

The 106th US PGA Championship will take place at Valhalla Golf Club, the scene of Rory McIlroy’s last major victory in 2014, from May 16-19.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Malaysia Vs Qatar, ACC Mens T20I Premier Cup Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Bhumi Pednekar's Sister Samiksha Gives A Befitting Reply To Trolls Accusing Them Of Getting Plastic Surgery
  3. Sports World April 14 Highlights: Liverpool Lose Ground; Leverkusen Win Bundesliga Title
  4. Sports World LIVE: Mohun Bagan Host Mumbai City FC In ISL League Shield Decider
  5. From Sonam Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Bollywood Actors Who Made India Proud On A Global Stage
  6. Salman Khan's Home Firing Incident: First Pic Of Shooters Released, Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility
  7. MI Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Hold Parallel Rallies In Kerala; Shah In Violence-Hit Manipur Today