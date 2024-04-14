Other Sports

The Masters Golf 2024: Jason Day Reveals Officials Asked Him To Remove Sleeveless Jumper

Jason Day also had no problem with jokes about the dangers of wearing very baggy trousers on an extremely windy day, admitting: “Yeah, if it’s down breeze these things puff up pretty quick.”

Advertisement

George%20Walker%20IV%2FAP
Jason Day wore the sleeveless jumper on the first day at Augusta. Photo: George Walker IV/AP
info_icon

Jason Day has revealed that he was asked to remove his sleeveless jumper by tournament officials during the second day’s play at Augusta National. (More Golf News)

Day’s striking top attracted plenty of attention on social media and also, it appears, from tournament officials.

“Yeah, they asked me to take it off, the vest off yesterday,” Day said after his third round on Saturday.

info_icon

“Respectfully, you do that because it’s all about the tournament here, and I understand that. I respect the tournament. That’s what we’re here to do is try and play and win the green jacket.”

Asked if he had been given a specific reason for the request, such as the Malbon logo and text being too big, Day added: “I don’t know. I didn’t ask.

Advertisement

“They said, can you take it off? I said, yeah, no worries.”

Day also had no problem with jokes about the dangers of wearing very baggy trousers on an extremely windy day, admitting: “Yeah, if it’s down breeze these things puff up pretty quick.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch