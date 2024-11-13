World No. 1 chess star Magnus Carlsen will be seen in action on Indian shores as he takes centerstage at the Tata Steel Chess India 2024 tournament, that will be held in Kolkata's Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, from Wednesday (November 13). (More Sports News)
The Tata Steel Chess India 2024 tournament will feature two formats - rapid and blitz. Both the formats will have an open and women category. Carlsen is setting foot on Kolkata for the tournament after a five year hiatus.
Tata Steel Chess 2024 Dates
The Tata Steel Chess 2024 tournament, that is organized by Tata Steel and supported by All India Chess Federation, will start from November 13 and conclude on November 17 2024.
Tata Steel Chess 2024 Venue
The Tata Steel Chess 2024 will be held at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium in Alipore, Kolkata.
Tata Steel Chess 2024 Tickets
The Tata Steel Chess 2024 tickets won't be sold. The passes for the tournament will be available for fans at the venue on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Tata Steel Chess 2024 Players List
Open category: Magnus Carlsen, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Wesley So, Arjun Erigaisi, Daniil Dubov, Sarin Nihal, R Praggnanandhaa, Santosh Gujrathi Vidit, Vincent Keymer and SL Narayanan.
Women’s event: Aleksandra Goryachkina, Kateryna Lagno, Alexsandra Kosteniuk, Nana Dzagnidze, Valentina Gunina, Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Divya Deshmukh, Vaishali R and Vantika Agrawal.
Tata Steel Chess 2024 Schedule:
13 November
14:00 First Round Rapid
15:30 Second Round Rapid
17:00 Third Round Rapid
14 November
14:00 Fourth Round Rapid
15:30 Fifth Round Rapid
17:00 Sixth Round Rapid
15 November
14:00 Seventh Round Rapid
15:30 Eighth Round Rapid
17:00 Ninth Round Rapid
18:00 Tie-Break – if required
16 November
14:00 First Round Blitz
14:20 Second Round Blitz
14:40 Third Round Blitz
15:00 Fourth Round Blitz
15:20 Fifth Round Blitz
15:40 Sixth Round Blitz
16:00 Seventh Round Blitz
16:20 Eighth Round Blitz
16:40 Ninth Round Blitz
17 November
14:00 Tenth Round Blitz
14:20 Eleventh Round Blitz
14:40 Twelfth Round Blitz
15:00 Thirteenth Round Blitz
15:20 Fourteenth Round Blitz
15:40 Fifteenth Round Blitz
16:00 Sixteenth Round Blitz
16:20 Seventeenth Round Blitz
16:40 Eighteenth Round Blitz
17:00 Tie-Break – if required
17:30 Prize Distribution
Prize Fund
Tata Steel Chess 2024 Rapid Prize Money
1st: $10,000
2nd: $6,000
3rd: $3,000
4th: $2,000
5th: $1,500
6th: $1,000
7th: $500
Tata Steel Chess 2024 Blitz Prize Money
1st: $7,500
2nd: $4,000
3rd: $2,500
4th: $1,500
5th: $1,000
6th: $750
7th: $250
Tata Steel Chess 2024 Live Streaming
The Tata Steel Chess 2024 will be live streamed on chess.com and the broadcast will include live commentary as well.