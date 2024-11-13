Other Sports

Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz 2024 Guide: Schedule, Live Streaming, Venue - All You Need To Know

Tata Steel Chess India Rapid And Blitz 2024: Here are the dates, players, venue, tickets and prize money information for the upcoming tournament

Tata-Steel-Chess-India-Rapid-And-Blitz-PTI-Photo
Chess players pose for photos during draw of lots ceremony of Tata Steel Chess India Rapid and Blitz, in Kolkata. Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
info_icon

World No. 1 chess star Magnus Carlsen will be seen in action on Indian shores as he takes centerstage at the Tata Steel Chess India 2024 tournament, that will be held in Kolkata's Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, from Wednesday (November 13). (More Sports News)

The Tata Steel Chess India 2024 tournament will feature two formats - rapid and blitz. Both the formats will have an open and women category. Carlsen is setting foot on Kolkata for the tournament after a five year hiatus.

Tata Steel Chess 2024 Dates

The Tata Steel Chess 2024 tournament, that is organized by Tata Steel and supported by All India Chess Federation, will start from November 13 and conclude on November 17 2024.

Tata Steel Chess 2024 Venue

The Tata Steel Chess 2024 will be held at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium in Alipore, Kolkata.

Magnus Carlsen - X/Chesscom
Magnus Carlsen Feels Chess Ratings Are Deflated Now But Would Not Mind Being Surpassed

BY PTI

Tata Steel Chess 2024 Tickets

The Tata Steel Chess 2024 tickets won't be sold. The passes for the tournament will be available for fans at the venue on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Tata Steel Chess 2024 Players List

Open category: Magnus Carlsen, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Wesley So, Arjun Erigaisi, Daniil Dubov, Sarin Nihal, R Praggnanandhaa, Santosh Gujrathi Vidit, Vincent Keymer and SL Narayanan.

Women’s event: Aleksandra Goryachkina, Kateryna Lagno, Alexsandra Kosteniuk, Nana Dzagnidze, Valentina Gunina, Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Divya Deshmukh, Vaishali R and Vantika Agrawal.

Tata Steel Chess 2024 Schedule:

13 November
14:00 First Round Rapid
15:30 Second Round Rapid
17:00 Third Round Rapid

14 November
14:00 Fourth Round Rapid
15:30 Fifth Round Rapid
17:00 Sixth Round Rapid

15 November
14:00 Seventh Round Rapid
15:30 Eighth Round Rapid
17:00 Ninth Round Rapid
18:00 Tie-Break – if required

16 November
14:00 First Round Blitz
14:20 Second Round Blitz
14:40 Third Round Blitz
15:00 Fourth Round Blitz
15:20 Fifth Round Blitz
15:40 Sixth Round Blitz
16:00 Seventh Round Blitz
16:20 Eighth Round Blitz
16:40 Ninth Round Blitz

17 November
14:00 Tenth Round Blitz
14:20 Eleventh Round Blitz
14:40 Twelfth Round Blitz
15:00 Thirteenth Round Blitz
15:20 Fourteenth Round Blitz
15:40 Fifteenth Round Blitz
16:00 Sixteenth Round Blitz
16:20 Seventeenth Round Blitz
16:40 Eighteenth Round Blitz
17:00 Tie-Break – if required
17:30 Prize Distribution
Prize Fund

Tata Steel Chess 2024 Rapid Prize Money

  • 1st: $10,000

  • 2nd: $6,000

  • 3rd: $3,000

  • 4th: $2,000

  • 5th: $1,500

  • 6th: $1,000

  • 7th: $500

Tata Steel Chess 2024 Blitz Prize Money

  • 1st: $7,500

  • 2nd: $4,000

  • 3rd: $2,500

  • 4th: $1,500

  • 5th: $1,000

  • 6th: $750

  • 7th: $250

Tata Steel Chess 2024 Live Streaming

The Tata Steel Chess 2024 will be live streamed on chess.com and the broadcast will include live commentary as well.

