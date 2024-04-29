Other Sports

Star Archer Deepika Kumari Re-Inducted Into TOPS After Shanghai World Cup Silver

Deepika Kumari, who had missed the entire season last year after becoming a mother in December 2022, recently made a comeback and has been doing well both at the domestic and international stage

World Archery
Deepika Kumari bagged a recurve silver medal in the recently concluded Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai. Photo: World Archery
Former world number one archer Deepika Kumari, who won a silver medal at the just-concluded World Cup in Shanghai, has been re-inducted into the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) core group ahead of the Paris Games, the Sports Ministry announced on Monday. (More Sports News)

Deepika, who missed the entire season last year after becoming a mother in December 2022, recently made a comeback and has been doing well both at the domestic and international stage.

The 29-year-old recurve archer, who is a three-time Olympian, had also medalled at the Asia Cup earlier this year.

So far, only Dhiraj Bommadevara has qualified for the Games in the men's individual event owing to his silver medal at the Asian Qualifying Tournament in Bangkok last year.

Only one qualifying tournament is left to be held and it will take place in Antalya, Turkey on June 15 and 16.

Another archer, Mrinal Chauhan, has been added to the TOPS Development group, while Pravin Jadhav has been moved from Development to Core group and para-powerlifter Ashok has been inducted in TOPS Core group, the sports ministry said in a statement.

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), during its 133rd meeting, also inducted squash players Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar to the TOPS Development group, to help them prepare for the Los Angeles Olympics, that will take place in the year 2028.

In October 2023, the LA organising committee had include squash in the 2028 edition of the Games.

"Looking at India's performance in squash in the past two decades, especially at Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, MOC decided to induct three squash players in their TOPS Development group, with the aim to help them provide all required assistance to prepare for the global event," the ministry release stated.

