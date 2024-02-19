Many Indian athletes have been granted permission to train abroad by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), and Mission Olympic Cell (MOC). Following a weekly meeting, they have approved applications for several promising Indian sports stars, including table tennis players, to undergo advanced training in South Korea and Japan. (More Sports News)
Table tennis player, Diya Chitale, a medalist at the WTT Youth Contender in Slovenia, will head for Paju-si, South Korea to train under coach Shin Min Sung, while Swastika Ghosh, world-ranked 6th in the ITTF junior circuit, will go to Osaka, Japan to train under coach Qiu Jian Xin.
Meanwhile, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, the back-to-back Commonwealth Games gold medallist, and Manika Batra, currently ranked 39th in the world, will be granted financial support to take part in WTT Feeder events.
Sathiyan is ready to travel to Beirut, Lebanon to take part in the WTT Feeder and WTT Feeder 2 events. Manika, along with her coach will head to Singapore to participate in WTT Singapore Smash followed by 2 WTT Feeder Tournaments in Beirut, Lebanon.
According to a release, the MYAS, under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding, will cover the costs for athletes' airfare, boarding and lodging, coaching fees, insurance and visa, besides taking care of other expenditures like local transportation.
During the meeting, MOC also approved proposals for competition for badminton players Kiran George, Anupama Upadhaya, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, and shooter Rudrankksh Patil.
Kiran, the Polish International title holder and Anupama Upadhaya, the former BWF World Junior Number 1, will participate in the BWF Orleans Master. On the other hand, the team of women's doubles team of Treesa and Gayatri along with their coach and physio will head to Germany to compete in the BWF German Open.
In addition, India rifle shooter Rudrankksh Patil is set to head to Dortmund, Germany to compete at the International Saison Start for Shooters (ISAS 2024) events. TOPS will take care of all the expenses.
The meeting also approved equipment requests to help race walker Paramjeet Singh Bisht, and javelin throwers DP Manu and Rohit Yadav.