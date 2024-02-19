Table tennis player, Diya Chitale, a medalist at the WTT Youth Contender in Slovenia, will head for Paju-si, South Korea to train under coach Shin Min Sung, while Swastika Ghosh, world-ranked 6th in the ITTF junior circuit, will go to Osaka, Japan to train under coach Qiu Jian Xin.

Meanwhile, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, the back-to-back Commonwealth Games gold medallist, and Manika Batra, currently ranked 39th in the world, will be granted financial support to take part in WTT Feeder events.