Sports

World TT Championships 2024: Indian Women Overpower Uzbekistan 3-0 In Busan

Having started off their campaign with a 2-3 loss to China, the Indian women's team now have secured two wins on the trot to occupy the second spot in the Group 1 standings at the World Table Tennis Championships 2024

PTI
PTI

February 19, 2024

India's Ayhika Mukherjee in action during World Table Tennis Championships 2024 in Busan. (Photo: X|@UltTableTennis)
info-icon

Indian women's team eased past Uzbekistan while the men endured successive defeats with the loss to South Korea in the World Table Tennis Team Championships in Busan on Monday. (More Table Tennis News)

Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula were rested from the rubber, providing an opportunity to Archana Kamath and Diya Chitale. They both won their respective singles while senior teammate Manika Batra also had it easy against her opponent to make it a 3-0 win for India.

Archana defeated Rimma Gufranov 11-7, 11-3, 11-6, while Manika stormed past Markhabo Magdieva 11-7, 11-4, 11-1.

Diya on the other hand faced tough resistance before prevailing over Rozalina Khadjieva 11-6, 10-12, 11-4, 11-6.

Having started off their campaign with a 2-3 loss to China, Indian women's team now have secured two wins on the trot to occupy second spot in the Group 1 standings.

Advertisement

They will next face Spain in their concluding Group 1 league fixture on Tuesday. They earlier defeated Hungary 3-2.

The men's team of veteran Sharath Kamal, reigning national champion Harmeet Desai and G Sathiyan lost their respective singles to go down meekly in its third group stage tie against third seeds Korea.

Harmeet, who is India's top-ranked player at 67, went down to world number 14 Jang Woojin 4-11, 10-12, 8-11.

ALSO READ: World TT C'ships 2024: Indian Men Suffer 0-3 Defeat Against South Korea

Advertisement

Sathiyan was then brushed aside by world number 16 Lim Jonghoon 5-11, 7-11, 7-11.

Sharath managed to put up a fight, taking the second game but couldn't capitalise on the momentum losing 9-11, 11-8, 6-11, 5-11 to Lee San Su.

After winning their opening tie against Chile, Indian men lost 1-3 to Poland on Sunday.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement