Who Was Saleh Mohammadi? Iran Executes 19-Year-Old Wrestler In Public Hanging In Qom

Iran executed three protesters, including 19-year-old wrestler Saleh Mohammadi, in public hangings in Qom, prompting widespread global condemnation

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Who Was Saleh Mohammadi? Iran Executes 19-Year-Old Wrestler In Public Hanging In Qom
Iran reportedly executed 19-year-old wrestler Saleh Mohammadi in a public hanging in Qom. Photo: Instagram/@saleh.mohammadi95
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Iran reportedly executed 19-year-old wrestler Saleh Mohammadi in a public hanging in Qom

  • He and two others were accused of killing security personnel during anti-government protests

  • Human rights groups raised concerns over a forced confession and lack of a fair trial

Iran has executed three protesters, including 19-year-old wrestler Saleh Mohammadi, in public hangings in Qom, in a move seen as a sharp escalation in its crackdown on dissent following recent anti-government protests.

The executions were carried out in public in Qom amid the ongoing war involving Iran, the United States and Israel, highlighting the country’s continued use of capital punishment in protest-related cases.

According to a BBC report, a member of Iran’s national wrestling setup was among those executed, pointing to the athlete’s background prior to his arrest.

Iran state media confirmed that Mohammadi, along with Mehdi Ghasemi and Saeed Davoudi, had been executed following convictions linked to alleged violence during anti-government demonstrations earlier this year.

Authorities in Iran said the three men were involved in the killing of two security personnel during unrest, alleging that the attacks were carried out using knives and swords.

The arrests took place during protests that spread across several regions, after which legal proceedings were initiated. The judiciary stated that the trials were conducted and the death sentences were upheld by the Supreme Court.

Related Content
TEHRAN, March 3, 2026 -- A mass funeral ceremony for students and staff members killed in a United States-Israeli attack on a school is held in Minab, Iran s southern province of Hormozgan, March 3, 2026. The school was bombed in Israeli and U.S. strikes, leaving at least 165 people killed and 95 others wounded on Saturday. - | Credits: IMAGO / Xinhua
Mourning, Martyrdom, And Moral Resistance In Iran Today
A firefighter in Tehran where Israel air-striked on June 13,2025| REP IMAGE | - AP Photo/Vahid Salemi
Indian Students Moved from Tehran to Qom After US–Israel Strikes on Iran
People stage a protest against the alleged killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike, amid severe restrictions on the movement of people in parts of Kashmir, Srinagar. - | Photo: PTI
Day In Pics: March 02, 2026
Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, also a Nobel Peace Prize laureate - File Photo; Representative image
Narges Mohammadi: Nobel Winner Given 7.5 More Years In Iranian Prison
Related Content

Human rights organisations have raised concerns about the process. They have alleged that Mohammadi’s confession was obtained under coercion and that he did not receive a fair trial. The charge of moharebeh, or “enmity against God,” was used in the case, which under Iranian law can carry the death penalty.

Who Was Saleh Mohammadi? What Did He Do?

Saleh Mohammadi was a 19-year-old freestyle wrestler from Qom and a member of Iran’s national wrestling team. He was arrested in January 2026 during protests in the city, which were part of a wider wave of demonstrations.

According to reports, Mohammadi and two others were accused of killing members of the security forces during clashes. Prosecutors charged him with moharebeh, describing the alleged actions as waging war against the state.

Human rights groups have disputed the allegations and the legal process, stating that the case involved a forced confession and lacked fair trial standards.

The case has been compared to that of wrestler Navid Afkari, who was executed in 2020 after being accused of killing a security guard during protests.

A few days earlier, amid the ongoing war involving Iran, the United States and Israel, members of Iran’s women’s national football team were offered asylum during the Women’s Asian Cup in Australia.

Several players initially sought protection visas over concerns about returning home, but most later withdrew their requests and returned to Iran, while two remained abroad.

The broader context involves ongoing protests in Iran, where demonstrations over economic and political issues have led to arrests and prosecutions.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Kiwis Take On Proteas Challenge

  2. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Samson Makes Much-Awaited 'Dencoming'; Kumble Has Special Advice For Abhishek

  3. IPL 2026: Check Out New Jerseys Of CSK, MI, RCB And All Teams

  4. India To Play T20I Series In Ireland Before England White-Ball Tour

  5. IPL 2026: CSK Suffer Huge Blow As Nathan Ellis Ruled Out Of Entire Season Due To Hamstring Injury - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 19, 2026

  2. Ground Report: Fear Sends Muslim Families Fleeing Uttam Nagar Ahead of Eid

  3. BJP Moves Breach of Privilege Notice Against Himachal CM Over Loan Claims

  4. Assam Elections: BJP Unveils First List for Assam Polls, Turncoats Get Key Seats

  5. ParaDime Shift: When The War Enters Your Kitchen

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  2. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  3. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  4. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  5. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: UAE Responding To Iran Drones And Strikes As UN Chiefs Calls For Peace

  2. Delhi’s Deafening Silence On Iran

  3. ParaDime Shift: When The War Enters Your Kitchen

  4. 'Media Frames Iranian Women Through Western Feminism'

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. From Language To Livelihood: Mumbai’s Unique Gudhipadwa Rally Puts Marathi Identity At Centre

  2. Netanyahu Declares Three Core Goals In Israel's War On Iran

  3. From Festival To Tragedy: The March 2000 Sikh Massacre In Kashmir

  4. VD Satheesan: CPI(M) is heading towards disintegration; In Bengal it took 33 years, in Kerala 10 years

  5. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to File Nomination for Jalukbari Seat

  6. Kerala: Congress averts crisis as Sudhakaran backs down, second list out

  7. The Voice of Hind Rajab: CBFC Blocks Theatrical Release Amid Fear It ‘Would Break Up The India-Israel Relationship'

  8. UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Palace Reach QFs