Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Aman Sehrawat, along with former world championship bronze-winner Geeta Phogat, took to social media on Monday to announce their plans for launching the Wrestling Champions Super League (WCSL), aimed at nurturing young talent in India. (More Sports News)
However, the league is already facing grapplings, as the Wrestling Federation of India has reportedly refused to sanction the initiative.
Malik, who won the 58kg bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics, announced the project with Phogat, a 55kg bronze medallist from the 2012 World Championships, through their social media. They also shared that Paris Games bronze-winner Sehrawat is part of the initiative but did not reveal any additional details.
According to a PTI report, Phogat is hopeful of support from the federation and the government.
"Sakshi and I have been planning this League for long. Soon it will take a final shape. We have not yet spoken to the WFI but it would be great if WFI and government support us. It will be the first league that will be operated only by the players," Phogat said.
"We are doing it for the players, for their benefit. That is the idea and vision, so no one should have any problem with it. It's a proud moment for us. We won't stop anyone from getting involved in it, if WFI or government comes on board, even better. We have not yet spoken to them." She added.
On the other hand, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has refused to sanction the league. "We won’t approve it. We are reviving our own Pro Wrestling League, which we hope to launch soon. The wrestlers are free to organize their own league and promote the sport, but we won’t be associated with it," WFI President Sanjay Singh stated.
When asked about prize money, the format, and the venue for the event, Geeta Phogat said, "You'll have to wait a bit to find out. We’ll share the details very soon."
Malik retired from wrestling after Sharan Singh's close aide Sanjay Singh became WFI head, and through this league she hopes to give back to the sport.
"The only way to repay your trust is to dedicate our sporting talent, experience, grit & success to the service of the sport. The 2 of us have therefore come together to create the Wrestling Champions Super League (WCSL)," she posted on X.
"The WCSL, a world class international league, will skill & strengthen our wrestlers to dominate the sport globally by taking on the world's best in a hyper competitive, expertly supervised environment with best-in-class support systems in place."
The league is founded by Phogat and Malik, however, they consider it national mission.
She wrote, "Although founded by the 2 of us, the WCSL is a national mission committed to respecting & working in close partnership with all stakeholders. Winning, afterall, is a team sport. Our hearts beat only for India, for Indian wrestling & for Indian sport. Come, let’s build the sporting India of our dreams mil ke, ek saath !"