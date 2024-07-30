India At Olympic Games: Women Who Won Medals

Outlook Sports Desk
Karnam Malleswari is India's weightlifting legend and Olympic trailblazer. She claimed the bronze medal in the 69 kg weight category, at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, becoming the first Indian woman to achieve win any Olympic medal.
Saina Nehwal won the bronze medal in women's singles badminton games at the 2012 London Olympics, becoming the first Indian female shuttler to receive an Olympic medal.
MC Mary Kom won a bronze medal in women's flyweight boxing event at the 2012 London Olympics. With this, she became the first Indian woman boxer to win an Olympic medal.
PV Sindhu bagged the silver medal in women's singles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She is one of the few Indian athletes to secure multiple Olympic medals, and the first to have a silver medal in badminton at the Games.
Sakshi Malik won a bronze medal in women’s freestyle wrestling in the 58 kg weight category at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Given this, she became the first Indian women to win an Olympic medal in wrestling.
After Karnam, Mirabai Chanu became the second Indian women to win Olympic medal at weightlifting. She won a silver medal in the women’s 49 kg weight category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze medal in the women's welterweight (69 kg) category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. With this, she became only the third Indian boxer to clinch an Olympic boxing medal after Vijender Singh at Beijing 2008 and Mary Kom at London 2012.
Manu Bhaker won two bronze medals in shooting at the Paris Olympics 2024. She made history as the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting sports and became the first Indian to secure multiple medals at a single Olympic Games.