Sakina Khatun In Women’s 45kg Powerlifting Final At Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Finishes Seventh

Catch the highlights and lift-by-lift updates of the women's up to 45kg powerlifting final at the Paris Paralympics 2024 right here

Outlook Sports Desk
4 September 2024
Sakina Khatun in action. SAI Media
India’s Sakina Khatun finished seventh in the women’s up to 45kg final at the Paris Paralympics after her successful 86kg lift in the first round. China’s Guo Lingling won gold, while Great Britain’s Zoe Newson settled for silver, and Turkey’s Nazmiya Muslu Murati clinched bronze. Catch the highlights right here
Women's 45kg Powerlifting Final Live Updates: Sakina Khatun In Action

When is Sakina Khatun's Para-Powerlifting women's up to 45 kg final?

India’s Sakina Khatun will be in action in the Para Powerlifting (women’s up to 45kg final) from 8:30PM IST.

We are just moments away from the Paris Paralympics women's powerlifting (up to 45 kg) final. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

Paris Paralympics: Who Is Sakina Khatun?

Sakina Khatun was afflicted by polio and had to undergo four surgeries. After fighting against all odds, she is Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, an Asian Para Games silver medallist, and a two-time Paralympian.

Sakina’s entry weight listed is 86kg, and there are six para-lifters with entry weights above her. This is going to be tough, but she’s known for miracles is Khatun.

The women's 45 kg powerlifting (up to 45 kg) has nine competitors, and only bench press is involved in para-powerlifting.

Sakina Khatun's in, and she lifts the weight. Success with 86kg on her first lift. She gets two white flags out of the possible three and that's more than good enough.

An inspirational 44-year-old from Poland walks in and lifts 95kg on her first attempt. Talk about confidence! Talk about aura! This is also a fifth Paralympics for Justyna Kozdryk.

That’s yet another Paralympic Record broken. Guo Lingling from China successfully lifts 113kg, going past the previous 108kg mark set by Hu Dandan in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

In her second lift, India's Sakina Khatun has submitted 90kg as her weight. However, the top three lifts read 113kg, 104kg, and 102kg.

Khatun goes for her second lift, and has lifted 90kg. But the officials feel she has not done it correctly with the body slightly going above, and the lift has been chalked off. She’ll be back for her final attempt shortly.

After failing to lift 90kg in her second attempt, Sakina Khatun has submitted to lift 92kg on her third, and that should be in a while.

India's Sakina Khatun has failed to successfully lift on her final attempt and is out of contention for a medal.

Sakina Khatun finishes seventh in the women’s up to 45 kg final with a successful 86 kg lift that came in the first round of the competition.

Guo Lingling from China wins the gold medal after her successful 123kg lift in the final round to shatter her own World Record she set earlier in the year. 

The medal winners of the women's 45kg powerlifting final

Guo Lingling (CHN)- 123kg - Gold

Zoe Newson (GB) - 109kg - Silver

Nazmiye Muslu Muratli (TUR) - 108kg - Bronze

And That's Us!

Thank you so much for joining our live coverage of the women's 45kg powerlifting final at the Paris Paralympics. Until next time, take care and goodbye!

