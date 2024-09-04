Sakina Khatun In Women’s 45kg Powerlifting Final At Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Finishes Seventh

Women's 45kg Powerlifting Final Live Updates: Sakina Khatun In Action
Paris Paralympics: Women's 45kg Powerlifting Final Live Updates:
When is Sakina Khatun's Para-Powerlifting women's up to 45 kg final?
India’s Sakina Khatun will be in action in the Para Powerlifting (women’s up to 45kg final) from 8:30PM IST.
Paris Paralympics: Women's 45kg Powerlifting Final Live
We are just moments away from the Paris Paralympics women's powerlifting (up to 45 kg) final. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Paris Paralympics: Who Is Sakina Khatun?
Sakina Khatun was afflicted by polio and had to undergo four surgeries. After fighting against all odds, she is Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, an Asian Para Games silver medallist, and a two-time Paralympian.
Paris Paralympics: Women's 45kg Powerlifting Final Live
Sakina’s entry weight listed is 86kg, and there are six para-lifters with entry weights above her. This is going to be tough, but she’s known for miracles is Khatun.
Paris Paralympics: Women's 45kg Powerlifting Final Live
The women's 45 kg powerlifting (up to 45 kg) has nine competitors, and only bench press is involved in para-powerlifting.
Paris Paralympics: Women's 45kg Powerlifting Final Live
Sakina Khatun's in, and she lifts the weight. Success with 86kg on her first lift. She gets two white flags out of the possible three and that's more than good enough.
Paris Paralympics: Women's 45kg Powerlifting Final Live
An inspirational 44-year-old from Poland walks in and lifts 95kg on her first attempt. Talk about confidence! Talk about aura! This is also a fifth Paralympics for Justyna Kozdryk.
Paris Paralympics: Women's 45kg Powerlifting Final Live
That’s yet another Paralympic Record broken. Guo Lingling from China successfully lifts 113kg, going past the previous 108kg mark set by Hu Dandan in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
Paris Paralympics: Women's 45kg Powerlifting Final Live
In her second lift, India's Sakina Khatun has submitted 90kg as her weight. However, the top three lifts read 113kg, 104kg, and 102kg.
Paris Paralympics: Women's 45kg Powerlifting Final Live
Khatun goes for her second lift, and has lifted 90kg. But the officials feel she has not done it correctly with the body slightly going above, and the lift has been chalked off. She’ll be back for her final attempt shortly.
Paris Paralympics: Women's 45kg Powerlifting Final Live
After failing to lift 90kg in her second attempt, Sakina Khatun has submitted to lift 92kg on her third, and that should be in a while.
Paris Paralympics: Women's 45kg Powerlifting Final Live
India's Sakina Khatun has failed to successfully lift on her final attempt and is out of contention for a medal.
Paris Paralympics: Women's 45kg Powerlifting Final Live
Sakina Khatun finishes seventh in the women’s up to 45 kg final with a successful 86 kg lift that came in the first round of the competition.
Paris Paralympics: Women's 45kg Powerlifting Final Live
Guo Lingling from China wins the gold medal after her successful 123kg lift in the final round to shatter her own World Record she set earlier in the year.
Paris Paralympics: Women's 45kg Powerlifting Final Live
The medal winners of the women's 45kg powerlifting final
Guo Lingling (CHN)- 123kg - Gold
Zoe Newson (GB) - 109kg - Silver
Nazmiye Muslu Muratli (TUR) - 108kg - Bronze
