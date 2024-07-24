Ryder Cup 2025: Webb Simpson Appointed Vice-Captain For United States Team

Keegan Bradley has selected former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson as his first vice captain for the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team. (More Golf News)
Simpson, who is a seven-time winner on the PGA Tour, has lost all three of his appearances in the biennial men's golf competition.
The 38-year-old won the U.S. Open in 2012 to secure his first major championship win, and has won the Presidents Cup on three ocassions.
The United States will look to reclaim the Ryder Cup trophy at Bethpage Black in New York in September next year, having seen Europe win 10 of the last 14 competitions.
"Webb is someone who I have long admired and respected as a competitor and friend," U.S. captain Bradley said.
"He possesses a wealth of team golf experience and knows what it takes to win.
"Webb will be a valuable member of our leadership team and a trusted resource for me as we prepare for Bethpage Black next September."
"I am honoured to be chosen by Keegan to serve as a vice captain in 2025," Simpson added.
"Competing in three Ryder Cups will forever be among my career highlights.
I have no doubt that Keegan will be a fantastic captain and a tremendous leader, and could not be more excited to get to work as we seek to reclaim the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black."