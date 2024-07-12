Rory McIlroy Says Ryder Cup Player-Captains Cannot Work After Keegan Bradley's Appointment

Rory McIlroy was surprised by Keegan Bradley's appointment as the USA captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup, saying there is no way a player-captain role can work effectively. (More Sports News)
The PGA of America confirmed Bradley's appointment on Monday after Tiger Woods decided against leading the team at Bethpage Black golf course in New York.
Bradley just missed out on the team for last year's 16.5-11.5 loss to Europe in Rome but was expected to be in contention for a place at the USA's home tournament, prompting several players to express surprise at his appointment.
While McIlroy believes Bradley's experience of the course will benefit the USA, he is unsure what to make of the appointment.
"It's a surprise for everyone. But he knows Bethpage very well. He went to university in the area. He's obviously very passionate about the Ryder Cup," McIlroy said.
"It's certainly a departure from what the US have done over the last few years, and time will tell if that's a good thing or not."
Asked if serving as a player and captain at the same time can ever work, McIlroy revealed he has rejected the chance to take on such a role for the 2027 event, which takes place in County Limerick, Ireland.
"Absolutely not," McIlroy said. "I've contemplated it for Adare but there's too much work that goes into it. I've seen what Luke [Donald] went through, preparing for Rome.
"There's no way you can be as good a captain as you need to be and be a playing captain as well. If you want to be the best captain you can be, you can't play.
"If you want to be the best player, you can't captain. So it's one or the other, especially with how big the Ryder Cup has become and how many things you have to do in the lead-up.
"Keegan is the 19th-ranked in the world so he has a great chance of making the team. If he does, I think he's going to have to give that captaincy role to one of the vice-captains."
Europe will look to win the Ryder Cup on American soil for the first time since 2012 next year, with the event starting on September 25.