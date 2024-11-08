Athletes With Disabilities To Compete In 'Run For Inclusion' In New Delhi On November 9

Special Olympics Bharat (SOB), the national sports federation promoting sports for athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will organise a 'Run For Inclusion' on Saturday (November 9, 2024) to set the tone in the lead-up to the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition, scheduled to take place in New Delhi at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex from November 18-23, 2024. (More Sports News)
The largest of its kind run in India will aim at creating a movement that celebrates the power of inclusion through sports and will begin from Central Civil Service Ground, Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri. A total of 10,000 participants from all across Delhi-NCR are expected to participate in this three-kilometre run to extend their support to the athletes with disabilities.
SOB is also set to welcome over 1000 athletes with intellectual disabilities from around 100 schools and colleges, who will participate in the run. The core motto of the run, 'Each One, Reach One', will emphasise the importance of inclusivity and will encourage each participant to not only participate in the run but also reach out to the athletes with disabilities.
Harsh Malhotra, minister of state for corporate affairs and the ministry of road, transport and highways, will be the chief guest and will provide full support to the initiative. Additionally, Kamaljeet Sherawat, Bansuri Swaraj and Manoj Tiwari — Lok Sabha members from West Delhi, New Delhi and North East Delhi respectively — will also grace the occasion.
Sharing her thoughts on the event, SOB president Mallika Nadda said, “Through the Run For Inclusion, we celebrate not just the spirit of sports but the unwavering power of inclusion. This initiative stands as a testament to our commitment to creating a world where every individual, regardless of ability, can participate, excel and inspire. We invite everyone to join us in breaking down barriers and creating an environment where every athlete feels valued and empowered. Together, let’s harness the transformative power of sports to inspire change and champion inclusivity across our communities.”
The Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition is the first of its kind on a global scale to be held in India. It will focus on athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities aged 22 and above.
More than 100 athletes from 12 countries are set to participate in the competition, hailing from three different regions, namely East Asia, Europe Eurasia and Asia Pacific. It also marks a historic first for SOB as it introduces bowling as a competitive sport for athletes with disabilities, in association with the Tenpin Federation of India.