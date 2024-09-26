Riding The Wave: National Stand-Up Paddleboarding Championship 2024 Kicks Off On September 28

India's surfing culture is gaining momentum, highlighted by the Indian Surfing Team securing its first ever quota for the 2026 Asian Games. This significant achievement has coincided with the National Stand-Up Paddle Boarding (SUP) Championship, marking the highest participation in the event's history. (More Sports News)
Scheduled for September 28 and 29 at the Pirappanvalasi Beach in Palk Bay, Rameshwaram, the championship will feature athletes from nine states competing in Sprint (200 meters), Technical (4 kilometers), and Distance (12 kilometers) categories across five divisions: Men, Women, Groms (U-16), Defence, and Open.
An event being organized by Quest Academy in association with Surfing Federation of India and supported by Tamil Nadu Surfing Association affiliated with Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT). The Palkbay SUP Challenge 2024 will be live streamed on the official website in order to engage viewers across the globe with the event.
Surfing and stand-up paddling competitive water sports are gaining popularity rapidly in India. Indian surfers recently created history in securing two quotas for the 2026 Asian Games at the Asian Surfing Championships hosted in the Maldives.
Reigning champions Sekar Patchai of Tamil Nadu, will once again defend his title in the Technical and Distance events while Monica Pugazharasu of Tamil Nadu will be contesting in Sprint and Distance events.
Surfing has tremendous transformative powers in coastal towns," says General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Surfing Association Upasna Mody. "It provides career options for local youth, and champions are made by access to sports events and championships, which brings about vocational opportunities.".
International Surfing Association SUP coach Jehan Driver highlighted the perfect geography of Palk Bay as the ideal bed for nurturing champions and appreciated the support of both national and state associations for athlete development programs.
Surfing and stand-up paddleboarding could bring India the much-needed medals in the world arena, including the Olympics, believes Arun Vasu, head of the Surfing Federation of India.