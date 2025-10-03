Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan Tame Bengaluru Bulls In Tie-Breaker Thriller, Go Top Of Table

The two sides were locked at 29-29 before Puneri Paltan clinched the decider to complete the double over Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi League 2025

PTI
Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls match report pro kabaddi league 2025
Action from the Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2025 match in Chennai. Photo: Pro Kabaddi
Summary
  • Puneri Paltan led Bengaluru Bulls 17-13 at half-time

  • Bulls inflicted an ALL OUT around 33rd minute to turn the tide

  • Paltan held their composure in the tie-breaker to defeat Bulls 6-4

Puneri Paltan beat Bengaluru Bulls in a thriller after the two sides played their second tiebreaker in as many games this season in the Pro Kabaddi League in Chennai on Thursday.

The two sides were locked at 29-29 before Paltan clinched the decider to complete the double over their opponents at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium.

This was the second time that Paltan beat the Bulls in a tie-breaker in season 12. The result took them to the top of the points table.

Paltan and Bulls’ clash began with a tight contest in the opening exchanges, with both sides testing each other in attack.

Despite missing Aslam Inamdar, Puneri Paltan made a strong start. Abinesh Nadarajan opened the defensive account for Puneri by executing the first tackle of the half, while raiders on both ends -- Aditya Shinde and Aashish Malik -- found early success. The Bulls’ Alireza Mirzaian impressed with sharp raids to keep his side in the hunt.

Puneri Paltan began to assert their authority around the 13th minute, when their defence brought down Akash Shinde to inflict the first ALL OUT of the match. That swung momentum in their favour, giving them a slender edge despite Mirzaian’s continued resistance for the Bulls.

At the end of the first 10 minutes, Puneri Paltan held a 12-9 lead over Bengaluru Bulls.

Even as Paltan stayed ahead, the Bulls piled the pressure, ensuring no easy raids came their way. Despite the Bulls’ persistence, Paltan maintained control heading into the break. At halftime, they led 17-13, with the contest finely balanced.

Action from the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 match between Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriorz in Chennai. - Pro Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Puneri Paltan Complete Double Over Bengal Warriorz

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The second half began with the Paltan holding a narrow lead, and they continued to manage the contest with a mix of measured raids and strong defensive play.

Gurdeep and Gaurav Khatri rose to the occasion, pulling off timely tackles -- including a superb Super Tackle on Alireza Mirzaian -- to keep the Bulls at bay. Even as the Bulls looked to push back through Aashish Malik’s raids, Paltan stayed disciplined.

The contest saw a dramatic shift in momentum, with the Bulls staging a late fightback to put Paltan under serious pressure. Their raiders, led by Alireza and Ganesha Hanamantagol, kept chipping away at Puneri’s defence, while Yogesh stood firm at the back with crucial tackles.

The turning point arrived when the Bulls inflicted an ALL OUT on Puneri Paltan around the 33rd minute, handing them a three-point advantage -- their first lead of the evening.

With time running out, Paltan regrouped through Aditya Shinde and Pankaj, who helped close the gap, while Abinesh Nadarajan’s late defensive contributions ensured the Bulls could not pull away further.

The match remained on a knife's edge, and as the final whistle blew, both teams found themselves level at 29 points apiece. Paltan’s resilience in the dying minutes forced the stalemate, dragging the contest into a tie-breaker after a gripping finish.

Paltan held their composure in the tie-breaker to defeat the Bulls 6-4.

Early raids from Pankaj Mohite and Aditya Shinde set the tone, while Gaurav Khatri and Abinesh Nadarajan kept the defence tight. Despite late resistance from the Bulls, Puneri Paltan sealed a narrow but decisive win after a 29-29 stalemate in regulation time.

Published At:
