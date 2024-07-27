Preeti Pawar will kick off India's boxing campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday, July 28 (IST), as she takes on her Vietnamese opponent at North Paris Arena. (More Sports News)
Asian Games bronze medallist Pawar (54kg), competing in her debut Games, will fight with Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Anh in the first round.
A win will take her to the round of 16 where world silver-medallist Yeni Arias of Colombia awaits her who has an opening-round bye.
The 20-year-old Pawar is the youngest member of the Indian boxing contingent.
Indian boxers have won three Olympic medals to date, but none have been better than a bronze. Vijender Singh was the first Indian to stand on an Olympic boxing podium, clinching the men's 75kg bronze at Beijing 2008. Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain then followed in their respective categories.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming In India
Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?
Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics on television via Sports 18 network.
Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?
The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.