PKL 11: Pawan Sehrawat Steals Show As Telugu Titans Beat Tamil Thalaivas For Third Straight Win

Sachin Tanwar didn’t waste much time to make his presence felt either, managing a Super Raid to close the gap for the Tamil Thalaivas to two points after the first quarter of the game. However, it was the duo of Pawan Sehrawat and Ashish Narwal that kept the Telugu Titans in the lead, as the two combined for 10 touch points in the first half, with the score at 20-17 after the first 20 minutes.