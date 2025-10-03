PGA Of America President Don Rea Jr. Offers Apology To Team Europe After Ryder Cup Crowd Trouble

Europe claimed a 15-13 win in New York, their sixth victory in the last eight Ryder Cups, but much of the attention was on the crowd at Bethpage despite a historic start by the eventual winners

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Team Europe
Europe celebrated their Ryder Cup success in New York
info_icon

PGA of America president Don Rea Jr. has apologised to Europe’s Ryder Cup team, and over 30,000 other golfers, for the behaviour of fans at this year’s event.

Europe claimed a 15-13 win in New York, their sixth victory in the last eight Ryder Cups, but much of the attention was on the crowd at Bethpage despite a historic start by the eventual winners.

Rory McIlroy, and his wife Erica, were on the receiving end of much of the abuse, while Shane Lowry was also held back by his caddy after comments from the United States fans.

Rea initially compared the atmosphere to that of a “youth soccer game”, but expressed his regret on Thursday.

“Let me begin with what we must own. While the competition was spirited - especially with the U.S. team's rally on Sunday afternoon - some fan behaviour clearly crossed the line,” read Rea's letter, which was obtained by The Associated Press, to PGA of America members.

“It was disrespectful, inappropriate, and not representative of who we are as the PGA of America or as PGA of America golf professionals. We condemn that behavior unequivocally.

“What makes our sport great is that we own our bogeys. We certainly own this one. Our CEO Derek Sprague has apologised on our behalf to Erica and Rory McIlroy and to everyone with Ryder Cup Europe.

Related Content
Related Content

“I would also like to personally apologise to them and all of you for not representing our association in the best light with some of my comments in the media during the event.

“While it wasn't my intention, some of my comments were seen in a negative light which reflects poorly on not only myself but also on the PGA of America and for that I truly apologise.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Dhruv Jurel Falls After Scoring Maiden Century

  2. SA-W Vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, ODI World Cup 2025: England Bowl South Africa Out For A Paltry 69

  3. IND Vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: KL Rahul Ends Home Century Drought, Surpasses Rohit’s Opening Record

  4. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Match Report, 1st T20I: Thrilling Sharjah Encounter Sees BAN Edge AFG By 4 Wickets

  5. Ravichandran Ashwin Commits To Full Big Bash League Season After ILT20 Auction Snub - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  2. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh At 100 Not Out

  2. No Dussehra At Baijnath—The Town Known As ‘Abode of Lord Shiva’

  3. Direct Flights Between India And China To Resume At The End Of The Month

  4. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

  5. Gadkari, Fadnavis Join RSS Centenary Celebrations in Traditional Uniform

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

  4. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype

  5. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. Pro-Palestinian Protests Erupt Worldwide After Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla

  4. Direct Flights Between India And China To Resume At The End Of The Month

  5. Modi Backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Calls It a Path to Lasting Stability

Latest Stories

  1. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Scores Huge; Earns Close To Rajnikanth's Coolie

  2. Manipur Security Forces Arrest Four Militants, Including Self-Styled Chief Of Kuki Outfit

  3. Putin Looks Forward To India Visit, Calls For Easing Trade Imbalance

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Beats Param Sundari

  5. AS Roma 0-1 Lille, UEFA Europa League: Penalty Hero Berke Ozer Denies Serie A Club

  6. Japan LDP leadership Vote May Bring First Woman Or Youngest Prime Minister

  7. Lost And Found Histories Of India: Museums Of Microhistories And Memory

  8. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps