Other Sports

PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy 'Feeling Good' About Game Despite Wait For Elusive 5th Major

Xander Schauffele secured a maiden major victory by winning the PGA Championship at Valhalla, which was the venue for McIlroy's last major triumph in 2014

Rory McIlroy at the PGA Championship
info_icon

Rory McIlroy feels positive about his game despite a continued wait to win an elusive fifth major championship. (More Golf News)

Xander Schauffele secured a maiden major victory by winning the PGA Championship at Valhalla, which was the venue for McIlroy's last major triumph in 2014.

McIlroy finished in a tie for 12th place and has often come close, recording 20 top-10 finishes in majors since winning his last, which is more than any other player during that span.

Xander Schauffele - null
PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele Schauffele 'Captured The Moment' With Maiden Major Win

BY Stats Perform

He had won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Wells Fargo Championship coming into the second major of 2024 and, despite falling short, still feels things are trending in the right direction with the U.S. Open and The Open Championship to come this year.

Asked about the state of his game, McIlroy said: "I'm feeling good about that.

"I have been on a big stretch of golf here. I think this was my sixth event in seven weeks. I've got a week off and then I'm playing another four in a row.

"I'm feeling good about my game. I feel like things are sort of clicking more, especially after the win in New Orleans. 

"Obviously played well last week in Charlotte. Have a week here to sort of reset and try to get going again."

Rory McIlroy continued his fine form by winning in North Carolina on Sunday. - null
PGA Championship: 'Stars Aligning, But I Have A Lot Of Golf To Play,' Says Rory McIlroy

BY Stats Perform

McIlroy was in contention for glory after carding a five-under 66 on the first day at Valhalla.

But he ultimately finished nine strokes behind Schauffele, as a difficult 71 on day two was followed up with creditable scores of 68 and 67 over the weekend’s play.

McIlroy looked poised for another top-10 finish before finding the water twice on Sunday, but still emerged at four under for the day with seven birdies and three bogeys in an up-and-down final round.

He continued: "Obviously I started the week well, and then I've obviously played decent over the weekend.

"That six-hole stretch on the back nine [on Saturday], not being able to hole any putts, I'll probably rue that.

"Then the 71 on Friday, as well, was obviously not what I was looking for. Obviously put myself too far back. 

"Overall I am playing solid, game is in good shape, and I've got a week off and then another busy stretch coming up."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook May 20 News Wrap: Iran Prez Raisi Dies In Chopper Crash, India Votes In Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5 And More
  2. Heatwave Alert: Delhi Orders Closure Of All Schools With Immediate Effect
  3. Kashmir Lok Sabha Election: At 45 PC Till 3 pm, Baramulla Records Highest Voter Turnout In 40 Years
  4. ED Moves Court Against Delhi CM Kejriwal, Seeks Extension Of His Judicial Custody
  5. Iran Prez Raisi Death: India Announces State Mourning On May 21, National Flag To Fly Half-Mast
Entertainment News
  1. In Saudi Arabia, An All-Women Psychedelic Rock Band Jams Out As Its Conservative Society Loosens Up
  2. Prateik Babbar On Watching Mom Smita Patil's Film 'Manthan' At Cannes 2024: I Was Overwhelmed
  3. Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez Enchants The Audience In A Golden Mikael D Couture Gown For Her First Appearance
  4. Here’s What Kiara Advani Has To Say About Reuniting With Husband Sidharth Malhotra After ‘Shershaah’
  5. Arjun Bijlani Reveals He Lost Rs 40000 In A Cyber Fraud Incident: This Incident Was Like An Eye-Opener
Sports News
  1. Howe's Take On Newcastle's Season: 'Players Have Done Their Job - Whatever Happens, Happens'
  2. Chelsea's Transfer Plans: Pochettino Prioritising Continuity, Says Squad 'Can Improve'
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  4. PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy 'Feeling Good' About Game Despite Wait For Elusive 5th Major
  5. PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele Schauffele 'Captured The Moment' With Maiden Major Win
World News
  1. Israel Terms ICC’s Warrants Against Its Leaders ‘Historic Disgrace’, Vows To Fight Back
  2. Behind Bridgerton Season 3's Stunning Wardrobe And Makeup
  3. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
  4. Where You Can Go On Memorial Day Weekend In San Diego?
  5. China: 2 Killed, 10 Injured After Knife Attack In School In Jiangxi Province
Latest Stories
  1. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  2. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  4. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  5. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  6. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  7. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Over 56% Voter Turnout Till 5PM; Ambanis, Bachchans Among Voters
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide