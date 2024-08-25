Other Sports

Paris Paralympics 2024 All You Need To Know: Start Date, Sports, Full Schedule, Nations Participating, Where To Watch Live

Ahead of the 2024 Paris Paralympics, here is everything that you need to know about the upcoming para Games

Paralympics-2024
Paralympics 2024. Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
info_icon

World's best para athletes will be in action in Paris as the 2024 Paralympic Games are about to begin. (More Sports News)

Just like the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, the Paralympic Games in the French capital will also be called open outside a stadium at the Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysées.

We are about to get the most outstanding stories of human grit and determination in the upcoming Paralympics as athletes despite the limits on their bodies will give their best while representing their countries.

Ahead of the 2024 Paris Paralympics, here is everything that you need to know about the upcoming Games.

Paris Paralympics All You Need To Know

Paris Paralympics Start Date

The Paris Paralympic Games 2024 will officially begin from Wednesday, August 28 and end on Sunday, September 8.

How many sporting events take place at Paris Paralympics?

22 sports will feature at the Paris Paralympics. Find the list of all sports that will be there at the competition.

  • Para Archery

  • Para Athletics

  • Para Badminton

  • Blind Football

  • Boccia

  • Para Canoe

  • Para Cycling

  • Para Equestrian

  • Goalball

  • Para Judo

  • Para Powerlifting

  • Para Rowing

  • Shooting Para Sport

  • Sitting Volleyball

  • Para Swimming

  • Para Table Tennis

  • Para Taekwondo

  • Para Triathlon

  • Wheelchair Basketball

  • Wheelchair Fencing

  • Wheelchair Rugby

  • Wheelchair Tennis

How many nations are participating in the Paris Paralympics?

A total of 4,400 athletes from 168 National Paralympic Committees or Nations will take part in the Paris Paralympic Games 2024.

Eritrea, Kosovo and Kiribati will be making their Paralympics debut in Paris.

How many medals will be on line in the Paris Paralympics 2024?

549 medal events will be held at the Paralympics Games of 2024. In these 549, women will be taking part in 235 events.

Paris Paralympics full schedule

Paris Paralympics begin from August 28 and end on September 8. Check full schedule HERE

How to watch the Paris Paralympics 2024?

Paris Paralympics will be live streamed on JioCinema in multiple languages. On tv, the Paralympic Games 2024 will be aired on Sports18 network.

