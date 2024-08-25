Paris Paralympics 2024: Athletes Redefine Games With Bold And Edgy Social Media Campaign

British Paralympians Helene Raynsford and Gregor Ewan light the Paralympic Flame in Stoke Mandeville, widely considered the birthplace of the Paralympic Games, England, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Thomas Krych)

British Paralympians Helene Raynsford and Gregor Ewan light the Paralympic Flame in Stoke Mandeville, widely considered the birthplace of the Paralympic Games, England, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Thomas Krych)