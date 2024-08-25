Other Sports

Paris Paralympics 2024: Athletes Redefine Games With Bold And Edgy Social Media Campaign

A number of athletes preparing for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games have proclaimed that on their social feeds over the past few days, reminding the world that Olympians are not the only athletes coming to Paris looking for gold

paralympics-torch-paris-games-2024-ap-photo
British Paralympians Helene Raynsford and Gregor Ewan light the Paralympic Flame in Stoke Mandeville, widely considered the birthplace of the Paralympic Games, England, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Thomas Krych)
info_icon

The message is clear: Paralympians are not participating. They are competing. (More Sports News)

A number of athletes preparing for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games have proclaimed that on their social feeds over the past few days, reminding the world that Olympians are not the only athletes coming to Paris looking for gold.

The games will be underway next week with the opening ceremony on Wednesday. Athletes and the games' own social and creative teams have been taking a more aggressive approach to their messaging, leaning into disabilities and being willing to risk discomfiting their audience to introduce athletes and their personalities, not just their disabilities.

The International Paralympic Committee has released several YouTube videos to show the edgier side of its competitors, including : “ Paris 2024: What Really Matters ” and “ Paris 2024: 100 Days to Go – Welcome to the Paralympics.” The tagline for both: “This is the Paralympics… they're not playing games.”

A Guy With No Arms

If you didn't know the characters, the “What Really Matters” series opens on a jarring note. A genial 5-foot-6-inch man grasps a car's steering wheel with his foot. He leans over to his passenger and says with a sideways smile, “Is this your first time riding in a car with a guy without arms?”

The guy with no arms is Paralympic silver medalist Matt Stutzman, who has built up a brand as the “Armless Archer.” He maneuvers the car with his feet: left foot on the pedals, right foot on the steering wheel.

Stutzman's passenger is Chuck Aoki, a wheelchair rugby player joining Stutzman on Team USA. In the YouTube series, Stutzman hosts Aoki and para track and field athlete Scout Bassett telling their stories from a different point of view with humor thrown in.

“There's that connection; it's like an unspoken bond,” said Stutzman, who earned a silver medal in the men's individual compound open at the London games in 2012. “I might not know who Bassett is, but we both know that we both had to go through something specific to even get to the level where we're at in sport.”

The logo of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. - AP/Aurelien Morissard
India At Paralympics 2024: 95 Support Staff To Accompany The Indian Contingent

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Edgy takes

The IPC has received criticism for leaning into the disabilities of their athletes, but spokesman Craig Spence said the irreverent approach was necessary.

“If you speak to Paralympians, they've got a great sense of humor. They're not wrapped up in cotton wool and protected from society,” Spence said in an interview earlier this year.

“They like to laugh about themselves," he said. "Like we all do, and that's why we've tried to be really edgy on the Paralympic TikTok account.”

Spence said the criticism the IPC had received came mostly from people outside the community of people with disabilities, and the comments often ask who the admin is on the account — implying it's someone making fun of disabilities. But according to Spence, the “admin” is 2008 Paralympian Richard Fox from Britain.

A few videos have gone viral on the account. One video captured single-leg cyclist Darren Hicks winning time trial para-cycling gold in Tokyo with an altered audio sounding like a Marine drill sergeant yelling “left, left, left.”

Another audio that had viewers in shock in the comments section featured double-arm amputee Zheng Tao bumping into the wall with his head to claim gold at the London 2012 games.

For Stutzman, this content enables him and his teammates to tell the world they are not disabled people; they're athletes with a range of capabilities who happen to have disabilities.

“It took the Paralympic Games and archery to make the world a believer that people with physical disabilities can literally do what everybody else can do,” Stutzman said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Reveal Squad With Fatima Sana Named As New Captain
  2. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Honor Shikhar Dhawan's Cricket Legacy: Farewell To The 'Ultimate Jatt'
  3. Netherlands Vs Canada, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Netherlands Tri-Series 2024
  4. PAK Vs BAN: Mehidy Hasan Stars As Bangladesh Earn Maiden Test Win Over Pakistan - Data Debrief
  5. Mehidy Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan Help Bangladesh Post Maiden Test Win Over Pakistan - In Pics
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Jack Clarke Becomes 10th Premier League Signing For Ipswich
  2. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Determined To Build On Winning Start, Says Nuri Sahin
  3. Inter 2-0 Lecce, Serie A: Simone Inzaghi Remains Calm After First Win In Title Defence
  4. Lyon Owner John Textor Denies Setting 100-Million-Euro Target For Transfers
  5. La Liga: Yamal, Lewandowski Goals Power Barcelona's 2-1 Win Over Athletic Bilbao - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open: Linda Noskova Earns Maiden WTA Tour Title - Match Report
  2. Novak Djokovic Calls Out Inconsistency; Jannik Sinner's Positive Steroid Tests Raise Eyebrows
  3. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Twists Right Ankle In Training But Not Worried About Injury
  4. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Preview: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff Top The Bill At Flushing Meadows
  5. US Open 2024: Preview, Players To Watch, Stats - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Assembly Polls: Ex-Home Minister Anil Vig Requests For Fresh Dates | Here's Why
  2. Day In Pics: August 25, 2024
  3. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues Rain Alert For Several States | Details
  4. Amritsar NRI Shooting Case: Punjab Police Arrest 5 People Including Victim’s First Wife’s Father
  5. Bengaluru-Based CEO's X Post On 'Brahmin Genes' Sparks Row | What Is The Controversy
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Inside MrBeast’s Controversy: How Recent Scandals Brought Down YouTube’s Most Popular Creator
  2. Did You Catch These Iconic Horror Movie Nods In Sabrina Carpenter’s Latest Video?
  3. Is This Really The 'First Portrait Of William Shakespeare'? Window Cleaner’s $264 Million Claim Sparks Debate
  4. Ben Affleck Spotted With Kick Kennedy After Jennifer Lopez Divorce
  5. Are Mobile Phones Causing Viral “Phone Pinky” Syndrome? | Here’s What Experts Say
World News
  1. Inside MrBeast’s Controversy: How Recent Scandals Brought Down YouTube’s Most Popular Creator
  2. Middle East Tensions LIVE: Israel Declares State Of Emergency; Gaza Death Toll Crosses 40,000
  3. Indian Naval Ship Mumbai To Make First Visit To Sri Lanka On Aug 26
  4. Middle East Tensions: Air France, Lufthansa And Other Airlines Cancel Flights To Israel, Lebanon & Iran
  5. 'War Will Go Back To Russia': Zelesnkyy's New Warning For 'Sick Old Man' Putin
Latest Stories
  1. Assam: CM Sarma Says 2 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Were Arrested, Sent Back From Badarpur Railway Stn
  2. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested In France For 'Lack Of Moderation' In App
  3. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  6. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know
  8. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed