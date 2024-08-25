Other Sports

India At Paralympics 2024: 95 Support Staff To Accompany The Indian Contingent

Out of the 95, as many as 77 are team officials, nine are contingent medical officials and another nine contingent officials

Paris-2024-Paralympic-Games
The logo of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
info_icon

The 84-member Indian contingent participating in the Paris Paralympics will be accompanied by 95 officials, many of whom are personal coaches and escorts for the athletes. (More Sports News)

This brings the total strength of the Indian contingent to 179 members. Of the 95 officials, 77 are team officials, nine are medical officials, and another nine are contingent officials.

India will send its biggest-ever delegation to the Paris Paralympics with 84 athletes participating in 12 sports. In 2021, a 54-member contingent represented the country and participated in nine sports. The ministry sanctioned personal coaches for some of these para-athletes who have also offered their services to other players whenever required.

Participation of most contingent members, including sportspersons, officials, and coaches, will be at government expense. However, the Chef de Mission and one team manager for para badminton are to be self-funded.

Paris Paralympics Indian shooting contingent. - SAI
Paris Paralympics: Indian Shooting Contingent Departs For French Capital With High Hopes

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Javelin thrower Sumit Antil and shooter Avani Lekhara, who are both gold medalists from the Tokyo Paralympics and are using personal coaches, are among those being held. A team official explained that para athletes often require more support staff than able-bodied competitors.

The para-athletics team, the largest with 38 competitors, also has the most personal coaches and escorts.

All contingent members, except for the CDM and para badminton team manager, will receive a daily allowance of USD 50. Some officials will be staying outside the Games Village.

Paralympic Committee of India president Devendra Jhajharia, who departed for Paris on Sunday with a large contingent, including CDM Satya Prakash Sangwan, told PTI that he would be staying outside the Games Village to oversee all athletes, as some will be competing outside Paris.

Jhajharia expressed India's ambition to win more than 25 medals, including double-digit gold, at the Paris Paralympics. India's previous best was 19 medals (5 gold, 8 silver, 6 bronze) at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: BAN Script Historic Win In Rawalpindi, Beat PAK By 10 Wickets
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Mark Wood Ruled Out Of Remainder Of Series
  3. Virat Kohli Praises Shikhar Dhawan: A Dependable Opener And True Sportsman
  4. Bangladesh Notch Up First-Ever Test Win Over Pakistan, Beat Hosts By 10 Wickets In Rawalpindi
  5. Netherlands Vs United States Live Streaming, T20I Tri-Series 2024: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Jack Clarke Becomes 10th Premier League Signing For Ipswich
  2. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Determined To Build On Winning Start, Says Nuri Sahin
  3. Inter 2-0 Lecce, Serie A: Simone Inzaghi Remains Calm After First Win In Title Defence
  4. Lyon Owner John Textor Denies Setting 100-Million-Euro Target For Transfers
  5. La Liga: Yamal, Lewandowski Goals Power Barcelona's 2-1 Win Over Athletic Bilbao - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open: Linda Noskova Earns Maiden WTA Tour Title - Match Report
  2. Novak Djokovic Calls Out Inconsistency; Jannik Sinner's Positive Steroid Tests Raise Eyebrows
  3. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Twists Right Ankle In Training But Not Worried About Injury
  4. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Preview: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff Top The Bill At Flushing Meadows
  5. US Open 2024: Preview, Players To Watch, Stats - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Amritsar NRI Shooting Case: Punjab Police Arrest 5 People Including Victim’s First Wife’s Father
  2. Day In Pics: August 25, 2024
  3. Bengaluru-Based CEO's X Post On 'Brahmin Genes' Sparks Row | What Is The Controversy
  4. Delhi: 3 Minor Madrasa Students Allegedly Kill 5-Year-Old In Dayalpur; Arrested
  5. Congress Takes Dig At Centre’s Unified Pension Scheme: 'U' In UPS Stands For Modi Govt's U-Turns
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Did You Catch These Iconic Horror Movie Nods In Sabrina Carpenter’s Latest Video?
  2. Is This Really The 'First Portrait Of William Shakespeare'? Window Cleaner’s $264 Million Claim Sparks Debate
  3. Ben Affleck Spotted With Kick Kennedy After Jennifer Lopez Divorce
  4. Are Mobile Phones Causing Viral “Phone Pinky” Syndrome? | Here’s What Experts Say
  5. 10 Gen Z Slangs You Should Know
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions LIVE: Israel Declares State Of Emergency; Gaza Death Toll Crosses 40,000
  2. Indonesia Flash Floods: 13 Dead After Floods, Heavy Rain In North Maluku; Residents Asked To Be Alert
  3. Did You Catch These Iconic Horror Movie Nods In Sabrina Carpenter’s Latest Video?
  4. Pakistan: 37 Killed In 2 Bus Accidents, Several Injured
  5. Is This Really The 'First Portrait Of William Shakespeare'? Window Cleaner’s $264 Million Claim Sparks Debate
Latest Stories
  1. Assam: CM Sarma Says 2 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Were Arrested, Sent Back From Badarpur Railway Stn
  2. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested In France For 'Lack Of Moderation' In App
  3. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  6. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know
  8. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed