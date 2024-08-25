The 84-member Indian contingent participating in the Paris Paralympics will be accompanied by 95 officials, many of whom are personal coaches and escorts for the athletes. (More Sports News)
This brings the total strength of the Indian contingent to 179 members. Of the 95 officials, 77 are team officials, nine are medical officials, and another nine are contingent officials.
India will send its biggest-ever delegation to the Paris Paralympics with 84 athletes participating in 12 sports. In 2021, a 54-member contingent represented the country and participated in nine sports. The ministry sanctioned personal coaches for some of these para-athletes who have also offered their services to other players whenever required.
Participation of most contingent members, including sportspersons, officials, and coaches, will be at government expense. However, the Chef de Mission and one team manager for para badminton are to be self-funded.
Javelin thrower Sumit Antil and shooter Avani Lekhara, who are both gold medalists from the Tokyo Paralympics and are using personal coaches, are among those being held. A team official explained that para athletes often require more support staff than able-bodied competitors.
The para-athletics team, the largest with 38 competitors, also has the most personal coaches and escorts.
All contingent members, except for the CDM and para badminton team manager, will receive a daily allowance of USD 50. Some officials will be staying outside the Games Village.
Paralympic Committee of India president Devendra Jhajharia, who departed for Paris on Sunday with a large contingent, including CDM Satya Prakash Sangwan, told PTI that he would be staying outside the Games Village to oversee all athletes, as some will be competing outside Paris.
Jhajharia expressed India's ambition to win more than 25 medals, including double-digit gold, at the Paris Paralympics. India's previous best was 19 medals (5 gold, 8 silver, 6 bronze) at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.