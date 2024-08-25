India's largest-ever contingent of 84 para athletes departed from Delhi on Sunday (August 25) to represent the nation at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The Summer Games are scheduled to begin on August 28, and will continue until September 8. (More Sports News)
The Indian contingent is seeking to better its 19-medal tally achieved at Tokyo 2020, and aiming to cross the 25-medal mark in Paris.
Key officials from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) are also part of the delegation. PCI president Devendra Jhajharia, secretary Jaywant, chef de mission Satya Prakash Sangwan, along with other prominent members, departed on Sunday.
Before leaving for Paris, Jhajharia said, "As we embark on this journey to the Paris Paralympics, I am filled with immense pride in our athletes. Their dedication, perseverance and spirit are truly inspiring. This is our largest contingent ever, and I have no doubt that they will surpass expectations and bring home more than 25 medals. The entire nation stands behind them, and I am confident that they will make India proud on the global stage."
The shooting squad had left for Paris a day prior on Saturday. The team consists of 10 shooters, with reigning Paralympic champions Avani Lekhara and Manish Narwal aiming to defend their titles in Paris.
Apart from the Tokyo gold winners, the Indian contingent also includes Amir Ahmad Bhat, Rudransh Khandelwal, Mona Agarwal, Rubina Francis, Swaroop Mahavir Unahalkar, Sidhartha Babu, Shriharsha Devaraddi and Nihal Singh.