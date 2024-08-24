Other Sports

Paralympics 2024: Devendra Jhajharia Says Vision Is To Win 50 Medals By 2036 When India 'Hopefully' Hosts Games

India are bidding for the 2036 Olympics and Paralympic Games, and Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President Jhajharia is upbeat that by then India will have the potential to break into top-10 in the medal tally

Devendra Jhajharia-paralympics
Devendra Jhajharia.
Para sports has undergone a sea change in terms of perception and support in the last two decades, and these changes together with continuous backing to athletes can power India to 50 medals in the 2036 edition, reckons the legendary Devendra Jhajharia. (More Sports News)

From winning just one Paralympics gold 20 years ago to clinching five yellow metals in 2021, para sports in India has come a long way.

Indian Paris Paralympics 2024 contingent. - X | Paralympic India
India At Paris Paralympics 2024: Devendra Jhajharia Aims For 25 Medals Despite Pramod Bhagat Suspension

BY PTI

Jhajharia, the most decorated Paralympian of the country, won his first Paralympics gold in the 2004 Athens edition in F46 javelin throw event. He added another gold in Rio 2016 and a silver in Tokyo in 2021.

The F46 classification is for athletes with arm deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in arms.

"We won 19 medals in Tokyo, now we have a target of 25 in Paris. In 2028 Los Angeles, we can aim for more than 30 medals and 40 plus in 2032. And by 2036, when hopefully India hosts Paralympics, we can win 50 medals and be in top-10," the 43-year-old Jhajharia told PTI in an interview.

"We have the vision, we will progress steadily. We have started identifying talented junior players so that they can be trained for 2028 and 2032 Paralympics through CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility)," he added.

India have sent a 84-member team -- the largest ever -- at the Paris Paralympics to be held from August 28 to September 8.

Devendra Jhajharia broke the para javelin throw F46 world record at the Tokyo Paralympics. - File
Motivate Athletes To Play Well, Don't Pressure Them For Paralympic Medals: Devendra Jhajharia

BY Bhuvan Gupta

Jhajharia, who was elected as PCI chief in March, said there has been a tremendous change in para sports in the country in the last 20 years and in the way people accepted specially-abled people taking up to sport.

"There was a time when people asked me why I was taking up javelin throw, why I was wasting my time and life. But now when a para athlete lifts a javelin, people say go and try to become a Sumit Antil or Devendra Jhajharia.

"There has been a lot of changes in this country in para sports, the way people see to it and the way the government treats para-sports in the same way as able-bodied sports.

"In 2004 Athens Paralympics, I competed with money from my own pocket. Now our para athletes enjoy the same world class facilities enjoyed by the able-bodied athletes and they also get to train and compete abroad."

India won 19 medals (5 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze) in Tokyo Paralympics for a 24th place in the tally and Jhajharia predicted that the country will win more than 25 medals in Paris and finish in top-20 in the tally.

"We had 54 participants in Tokyo and now we have 84 in Paris, the largest ever, and our target in Paris is 25 medals and may be double-digit gold out of that, though I feel the colour of the medal is not that important than winning it."

Para-athletics officials said the country will win at least 12 medals and minimum five gold in Paris.

Asked about this, Jhajharia said, "Out of India's 84 participants in Paris, 38 are para-athletes and naturally they will win more medals.

"There is a reason for para-athletes doing extremely well at global level. We are taking part and doing well in several top-class international events, whether it's Grand Prix events or World Championships."

Jhajharia, who is leaving for Paris on Sunday, will not be a part of the Indian contingent as a para-athlete but as an official, and he became nostalgic recollecting his last Games in Tokyo three years ago.

"When I see a player throwing javelin, I suddenly become a player again. When Sumit Antil was throwing javelin the other day, I was having a different feeling inside that should I also start javelin throw again."

