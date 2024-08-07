Imane Khelif, the Algerian female boxer at the center of the gender test controversy at the Paris Olympics 2024, has reached the final. With just one round left, she aims to claim victory and the gold amid these dark times. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
In her semi-final bout of the welterweight women's boxing event, Imane Khelif dominated Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng with a 5-0 victory. She will now face Yang Liu of China in the final, aiming to become the first Algerian boxer to win Olympic gold.
Besides, with this win, the 25-year-old Algerian is advancing to her first Olympic final, having been eliminated in the quarter-finals at the Tokyo 2020 Games.
Imane Khelif: The Name Echoed Loudly
That’s the story from the boxing ring. What’s even more striking is the scene beyond the ring, at the gates and under the roof of Roland Garros—where supporters draped in Algeria’s flag and football jerseys, clad in green and red, have gathered in large numbers.
As she entered the ring, the crowd chanted her name, 'Imane, Imane', creating an electrifying atmosphere despite all the challenges she faced due to the gender test controversy.
Imane Khelif is one of two boxers competing in Paris 2024 despite being disqualified from the 2023 World Championships in New Delhi by the International Boxing Association (IBA) due to failing gender eligibility tests. The other is Lin Yu Ting of China, who is also a strong contender for an Olympic medal.
Ting will take on the turkish Esra Yildiz Kahraman in her semi-final in the 57kg category on Wednesday.
After the Women's 66kg semi-final bout ended, Imane Khelif said, "I am very happy. I am happy for all the support here in Paris. I want to thank all of the people of Algeria who came here."
The best part is that her opponent also had something positive to say, which might please the Algerian supporters. “I had heard about the news regarding her, but I wasn't following it closely,” said Suwannapheng, the 2023 world silver medalist.
"She is a woman, but she is very strong. I tried to use my speed, but my opponent was just too strong" she added.
What's 'The Imane Khelif' Bully?
After Khelif's fight against Italy's Angela Carini ended in 46 seconds due to the later withdrawing from a severe nose injury caused by a punch from Khelif, accusations of an unfair, 'man vs. woman' fight emerged. Imane Khelif saw these criticisms as bullying.
Following the incident, the 25-year-old boxer stated, “I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects,” Khelif said in Arabic. “It can destroy people, it can kill people’s thoughts, spirit and mind. It can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying.”
The IOC stated that Khelif and Ting were both born female and are recognized as female boxers, labeling them as "victims of a sudden and arbitrary decision by the IBA." Khelif viewed this statement as a form of justice for her.