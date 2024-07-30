Paris Olympics 2024: Will India Win Any Medals Today? Know The Prospects

The third day at the Olympic Games in Paris saw India have a disappointing outing with no medals to their name. However, as Day 3 turns Day 4 at the French capital, India will be hopeful with opportunities on the table. (Full Coverage|More Sports News)
Manu Bhaker, riding on the medal high showed off her skills alongside her shooting partner Sarabjot Singh in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team qualification event and finished third.
The duo will face off against South Korea in the bronze medal match who finished fourth in qualification.
Subject to qualification, Tondaiman could be in action later on in the day with the final for the event scheduled on the same day.
India have won a bronze medal in the first three days, thanks to Manu Bhaker’s brilliance in the women’s 10m air pistol event.