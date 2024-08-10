Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Who Is Reetika Hooda, India's Final Medal Hope In Wrestling - All You Need To Know

All of India's hopes will be pinned on wrestler Reetika Hooda as she bids to bring another medal at Paris Olympics 2024

reetika-hooda-uww-photo
Reetika Hooda will be the last Indian athlete to compete at the Paris Olympics. Photo: File/United World Wrestling
Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda is country's last medal hope at the Paris Olympics as she gears up to face Bernadett Nagy of Sweden in the Round of 16 tie today, August 10. Nagy is a two-time bronze medallist at the European Championships and will be a tough opponent. (Full Coverage | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

Reetika is the first Indian to qualify for the heavyweight class of 76kg. She had previously contested in the 72kg weight category before moving up last year.

The training regimen for the same has been a challenge for Reetika. Her original body weight is at 74-75kg but upping to 78kg is a big task. "I just munch, train, munch, train and repeat. Of course, it's healthy protein intake. I have a different struggle," Hooda was quoted by PTI.

Her training meal involves having three main meals and some snacks and also hired nutritionist Mitali, who plans her diet. Despite being a vegetarian, Reetika said she had to include chicken diet, which was initially very tough to adjust to.

Originally starting off as a handball player, Reetika turned to wrestling and along the way she garnered a lot of support from her family and coaches.

India have so far won six medals at the Paris Olympics, which include one silver and five bronze. Reetika's round of 16 campaign in the women's 76kg freestyle category goes underway at 2:45 PM IST. Is she progresses, Reetika could meet world no. 1 Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan.

When is Reetika Hooda's, Round of 16 tie in the women's 76kg freestyle category at Paris Olympics 2024?

Reetika Hooda's Round of 16 tie in the women's 76kg freestyle category is on Saturday, August 10 at 2:45 pm IST.

Where to watch the Paris Olympic Games 2024 in India?

The Paris Olympic Games will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the same will also be available on JioCinema app and website.

