Paris Olympics: Team USA Star Durant Focused On Gold, Not Individual Records

The 35-year-old became the USA's all-time leading scorer at the Olympics during their 122-87 victory over Brazil, surpassing Lisa Leslie's tally of 488

Kevin Durant is the USA's record points scorer at the Olympics
Kevin Durant is not interested in individual records and his only aim is to win a fourth consecutive gold medal with the United States at the Paris Olympics. (More Basketball News)

Despite such an achievement, Durant played down its enormity, stating that another player will likely surpass it in the future and another gold medal is what he is truly focused on.

"Records are meant to be broken, so somebody will come along and do the same to me," Durant said.

"My focus is on trying to win this gold."

LeBron James was full of praise for Durant, and the NBA's record points-scorer believes there is more still to come.

"He's incredible. He was born to play ball and he's simply incredible," James said.

"I'm happy for him. Congratulations to him. I'm super proud of him. And he's got more to go."

James had to go off to receive treatment during the third quarter after he took an elbow to the face from Georginho De Paula but he eased any concerns after the match, stating that he was fine and will be ready for the semi-final.

He said: "I'm all right. Got hit with an inadvertent elbow around the eye."

Meanwhile, despite Team USA being on the cusp of a fourth straight gold, Jayson Tatum, a champion in Tokyo, warned that the one-off nature of the knockout competition meant there was no room for complacency or easing up. 

Tatum said: "Everybody expects us to win. But you don't take things for granted, right? Canada lost earlier. It's a different game. It's not like the playoffs, where it's a series.

"We've got one game and a lot of (stuff) can happen in one game, especially over here."

Team USA will face Nikola Jokic's Serbia in the semi-finals, a side they have already beaten in the group stages. 

