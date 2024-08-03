Steve Kerr laid down the marker for his United States team ahead of their final group game at the Paris Olympics. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Team USA won their first two Group C encounters, overcoming Serbia and South Sudan.
They face already-eliminated Puerto Rico on Saturday, and though they are assured of progression to the last eight, there is still plenty on the line for the USA.
Kerr's team must win by more than four points to be sure of clinching the top seed for the knockout stage, which would mean they would be drawn against the lowest-ranked team in the quarter-finals.
"We want the No. 1 seed," Kerr said.
"It gives you the best matchup in the quarter-finals. So if we drop down to two or three – which I think is unlikely, but we've got to take care of our business – we possibly have a much tougher opponent."
Points differential is the primary tie-breaker to settle the seeds in the knockout stage. Canada and Germany both stayed perfect through their group campaigns, with the latter occupying the top seed as it stands with a differential of +43.
"The point differential is a big thing, and so even the first two games we were focusing on not taking our foot off like you do in the NBA sometimes," guard Derrick White added.
"So it's a little different than what we're used to, but that's all part of the tournament."
While Jrue Holiday nurses an injury, Anthony Davis is expected to feature for Team USA, while Kevin Durant is embracing his role as a super-sub.
"It's basketball," said veteran Durant.
"It really doesn't matter who starts. It's about really who finished the game, who put their impact on the game while they're in the game.
"So I just try to do my best to impact it any way I can."
Should the USA claim the top seed, they could go up against Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece, who beat Australia to finish ahead of Spain in Group C.
Greece have to wait on the result of Serbia v South Sudan in order to see if they will qualify.