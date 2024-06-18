Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Five Indian Shotgun Shooters To Lock And Load For Gold; Summer Games Squad Revealed

After securing five quota places in the Shotgun events, the NRAI has named the shotgun shooters who will vie for gold on the world's biggest sporting stage on Tuesday

Prithviraj Tondaiman in action.
The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has set the target, revealing the Indian Shotgun team ready to take aim at gold in the upcoming Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Tuesday, June 18. (More Sports News)

After securing five quota places in the Shotgun events, the NRAI has named the shotgun shooters who will vie for gold on the world's biggest sporting stage.

The team boasts a strong mix of experience and rising stars, including seasoned campaigner Prithviraj Tondaiman in Men's Trap and young talent Raiza Dhillon in Women's Skeet. With the competition set to be fierce, all eyes will be on this determined squad as they chase Olympic glory in Paris.

High Hopes and Calculated Moves

NRAI Secretary General Kr. Sultan Singh acknowledged the competitive selection process, mentioning that recent Lonato World Cup medals could have altered the team. However, he expressed confidence in this squad, highlighting their record-breaking quota haul for India and a strong possibility of a second Olympic medal in shotgun events.

Potential Plot Twist

Singh also hinted at a potential quota swap for women's Trap shooter Shreyasi Singh. The NRAI has requested this change from the ISSF (international shooting federation), and her official inclusion awaits approval.

Indian Shotgun Squad For Paris Olympics

Trap Men: Prithviraj Tondaiman

Trap Women: Rajeshwari Kumari

Skeet Men: Anantjeet Singh Naruka

Skeet Women: Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon

Skeet Mixed Team: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Maheshwari Chauhan

