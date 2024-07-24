Paris Olympic Games 2024, Women’s Individual Ranking Round Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

The women’s archery event is one of the most important in the five events at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The event will have 64 competitors from over 40 nations. (More Sports News)
The Women’s Individual Ranking Round will be held on Thursday, July 25th at the Les Invalides, with all 64 participants taking part. After the conclusion of the ranking round, the competitors will be seeded from 1-64 in the elimination bracket.
Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur from India will all be taking part in the Women’s Individual Ranking Round.
Live Streaming Details
When will the Women's Individual Ranking Round At Paris Olympic Games 2024 take place?
The Women’s Individual Ranking Round at Paris Olympic Games 2024 will take place on Thursday, July 25th at 1pm IST.
Where to watch the Women's Individual Ranking Round At Paris Olympic Games 2024?
JioCinema has bagged the streaming rights for the Paris Olympics 2024 in India. The Games will be telecast live on TV on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.