Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: LeBron James Goes For Gold In Fourth Run

LeBron James first played on the U.S. Olympic team as a 19-year-old. He did it again in his 20s, twice. And now, a few months from turning 40, he's back for one more run

File
LeBron James in action Photo: File
info_icon

LeBron James first played on the U.S. Olympic team as a 19-year-old. He did it again in his 20s, twice. And now, a few months from turning 40, he's back for one more run. (More Sports News)

He didn't need another Olympic experience to complete some missing box on his resume or add to a legacy that was secured long, long ago. He decided to play this summer for one simple reason — because he wants to.

Taking his first steps toward becoming the first U.S. men's basketball player to compete at the Olympics in three different decades, James hit the floor Saturday with the team that the Americans are sending to the Paris Games later this month. Training camp opened in Las Vegas, the start of a 5 1/2-week quest where the only acceptable ending will be the U.S. winning gold for a fifth consecutive time.

The first practice came on a day of another first for the James family; the workout in Las Vegas was simultaneous to the Los Angeles Lakers' first game in the California Classic summer league — the pro debut of Bronny James, the son of the NBA's all-time scoring leader.

It would have been very easy for James to ask for Day 1 off, to go see his son's debut. It was never a consideration. He took the floor shortly after the buses rolled in, slapping hands with teammates, throwing down dunks and reconnecting with two of his former coaches — Erik Spoelstra and Tyronn Lue, both of whom won NBA titles with James on their squads.

“I was blown away by how hard he practices," U.S. coach Steve Kerr said. “I went to Ty and Spo, and I said, Is this normal?' And they said, Every day, every day.' And then I said to Spo, What about way back when you got him?' And Spo said, Every day, every drill, every walkthrough.'”

Kerr has coached against James in four NBA Finals, all of which featured Golden State guard Stephen Curry — who plays for Kerr with the Warriors and is making his Olympic debut this summer.

And it's fair to say that teaming up was part of what intrigued James and Curry when it was time to decide whether to play in Paris or not.

“I've talked to both of them about this idea of being together after going against one another with such high stakes over the years,” Kerr said. "They obviously fit really well together. The idea of Steph playing off the ball, and LeBron pushing it in transition, that's pretty intriguing. Obviously, Steph will play on the ball as well. And LeBron has become such a good shooter, but they're both so good at so many different areas of the game. I think they're really excited to compete together for the first time”

James was part of the U.S. teams that won bronze at the 2004 Olympics in Athens and the 2006 world championships (now called the World Cup) in Japan. And ever since then, the Americans have gone unbeaten when James is wearing USA across his chest in international play.

Starting with the bronze medal game in Japan 18 years ago, the U.S. has played 36 games — 10 at the FIBA Americas tournament in 2007, then four exhibitions before and eight games at the 2008 Beijing Games, then five more exhibitions and eight games at the 2012 London Games — with James in uniform. The record: 36-0. He hopes it's 47-0 when this summer's run ends.

“I'm here to have a good summer,” James said.

Even after not playing in Rio de Janeiro or Tokyo, James will be participating in his fourth Olympics — tying the record for the most by any U.S. men's player. Only Carmelo Anthony has played in four Olympics for the U.S. men to this point; Kevin Durant will play in his fourth this summer as well.

That's a nice side note, but not the thing James is thinking about these days.

“Our only goal,” he said, “is to win a gold medal.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MI New York Vs Washington Freedom, MLC 2024: Netravalkar, Smith Hold Off MI NY In Rain-Shortened Clash
  2. T20 WC Pitch Controversy: Curator Says AFG Vs SA Didn't Go As Planned; Seeking Balance Backfired - Report
  3. MS Dhoni: Former India, CSK Skipper Cuts Cake On 43rd Birthday With Wife Sakshi - Watch
  4. England Women Beat New Zealand By 59 Runs In 1st T20I - In Pics
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Zimbabwe Stun World Champions India In Low-Scoring Thriller - In Pics
Football News
  1. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024: England Victorious On Penalties, Storm Into Semi-Finals - In Pics
  2. URU Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Uruguay Celebrate Shootout Victory, Semi-Final Qualification As Brazil Crash Out - Watch
  3. URU Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Uruguay Defeat Brazil On Penalties To Seal Semi-Final Spot - In Pics
  4. ENG 1-1 SUI, UEFA Euro 2024: England Defeat SUI In A Penalty Shootout To Reach Semifinals - Match Report
  5. COL Vs PAN, Copa America 2024: Colombia Run Riot In Arizona To Put Five Past Panama - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Swiatek Knocked Out; Zverev Pips Norrie To Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Euros Take Over Centre Court As Alexander Zverev Makes Pep Guardiola Plea
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Dismantles Alexei Popyrin, Calls Fourth-Set Tie-Break 'Best Of The Year'
  4. Wimbledon: Yulia Putintseva Knocks Out Top Seed Iga Swiatek In Third Round
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Ends Run After Round 2 Defeat
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Latest News July 7 LIVE: Supreme Court To Hear NEET-UG Pleas Tomorrow; Kulgam Encounter Death Toll Reaches 8
  2. ‘Dreaming Of Khalsa Raj Not A Crime’: Jailed MP Amritpal Singh Rejects Mother's Claim On Khalistan
  3. Day In Pics: July 07, 2024
  4. Mumbai: 1 Dead After Speeding BMW, Allegedly Driven By Shiv Sena Leader, Hits Scooter In Worli
  5. Class 11 Student Stabs Teacher To Death In Assam Classroom
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Armaan Malik Slaps Vishal Pandey For Comment On His Wife Kritika
  2. Justin Bieber Holds Anant-Radhika Close As He Shares Inside Pics And Videos From Sangeet Night
  3. Ryan Reynolds Wants To Collaborate With Ranveer Singh; Calls Him 'Amazing' And 'Funny'
  4. 'TMKOC' Actor Gurucharan Singh Makes First Public Appearance At Mumbai Airport After He Went Missing- Watch
  5. Jon Landau Passes Away: Oscar-Winning 'Titanic', 'Avatar' Producer Dies At 63
US News
  1. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
  2. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
  3. Aubreigh Wyatt Death: How Bullying And Social Media Led To A Mississippi Teen's Tragic Suicide | Everything About The Viral Outrage
  4. After Caribbean And Mexico, Hurricane Beryl Heads Towards Texas | When To Expect Landfall
  5. Pennsylvania State Capitol Evacuated After Bomb Threat Email 'In The Name Of Palestine'
World News
  1. Latest News July 7 LIVE: Supreme Court To Hear NEET-UG Pleas Tomorrow; Kulgam Encounter Death Toll Reaches 8
  2. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
  3. France Elections 2024: As Far-Right Aims For Power, Final Round Of Voting To Decide Fate | Details
  4. 'Journey Of Democracy': Rahul Gandhi's Letter To Rishi Sunak After Loss In UK Elections
  5. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News July 6, 2024 Highlights: England Beat Switzerland In Euro Quarters; George Russell Gets Pole For British GP