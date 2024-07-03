Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: India Need To Avoid Conceding Penalty Corners, Says Former Captain Viren Rasquinha

Former captain Viren Rasquinha believes the Indian men's hockey team has to do away with its habit of conceding unnecessary penalty corners if it desires to finish on the podium in the upcoming Paris Olympics

X | Hockey India
India Men's Hockey team. Photo: X | Hockey India
info_icon

Former captain Viren Rasquinha believes the Indian men's hockey team has to do away with its habit of conceding unnecessary penalty corners if it desires to finish on the podium in the upcoming Paris Olympics. (More Sports News)

Eight-time gold medallist India, who won a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, is placed in a tough Pool B alongside defending champions Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland.

"In the Australia series as well as the last few FIH Pro League matches they've just been considering far too many penalty corners," Rasquinha said during a panel discussion organised by the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai here on Tuesday.

"And that is something that the defence... The defence doesn't start with the four defenders. Once you lose possession of the ball, every single player starting with the forward becomes the first line of defence," he said.

"If you defend as a team and attack as a team, everyone has a role to play. It doesn't matter whether you're 30 seconds off on the pitch, you've got to make it count," Rasquinha added.

Rasquinha said a lot will depend on India's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and the defenders once it comes to crucial moments.

"One thing is (that) you cannot win tournaments without a solid defence and a sensational keeper. A lot of, I would say, burden on the shoulders of Sreejesh and the defence set by Harmanpreet (Singh) to keep it really tight," he said.

Rasquinha said it will be vital for India to play to their strengths, citing the example of Australia and Germany.

"The Aussies (Australia), for example, one of the reasons why it's so difficult to play against them is because they're doing an average of four rolling substitutions every two minutes. Every player coming on the pitch is just sprinting, sprinting, sprinting," he said.

"To win Olympic medals, you have to play to your strengths. Our strengths are not playing like the Europeans and playing at a slow, measured pace. That's how Germany plays really well. They know to keep ball possession. If Germany has the ball, it's very difficult to get the ball from there," he said.

"We need to play at a tempo that puts opponents out of their comfort zone," he added.

Rasquinha said India head coach Craig Fulton has got the team he wanted, but pointed out at one glaring miss in the squad.

"I'm happy that the coach has got the team of his choice. Especially in hockey, where unlike cricket, there are less stats to back you up, it's very important for the coach to get a team of his choice," he said.

"You would expect to get to the quarter-finals and then on the other side, you have Holland, Germany, Spain, Great Britain. One of these teams are going to meet in the quarter-finals.

"Irrespective of what position you are (in), it's going to be a very, very tough quarter-final match," he said.

Rasquinha, however, expects India to do one better at Paris.

"I don't think the other drag flickers are anywhere close to the same level (as Harmanpreet). But in terms of ability, this team has the experience and the expertise to get across the finish line," he said

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. Hathras Stampede FIR: Permit For 80,000 People, 2,5 Lakh Turned Up For 'Satsang'; Chaos Ensued On 'Baba's' Exit
  3. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  4. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  5. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
Entertainment News
  1. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Postponed For THIS Reason
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  3. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  4. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  5. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
Sports News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Defending Champion Marketa Vondrousova Knocked Out In First Round - In Pics
  2. Premier League's Youngest Coach Makes Bold Vow: 'I Want to Challenge the Establishment'
  3. AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  4. Indian Team's Departure Further Delayed; Expected To Reach New Delhi Thursday Morning
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Preacher On Run | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign