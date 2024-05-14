Other Sports

Paris Olympics: Diksha Dagar 'More Balanced, Happier Pro' Since Tokyo 2020

Golfer Diksha Dagar will be playing her second Summer Olympics in Paris, having made her debut at Tokyo 2020. The two-time Deaflympics medallist recently became the first from India to compete in 100 Ladies European Tour events

SAI/Fit India
Rising India golfer Diksha Dagar with Fit India Champions Podcast host Ekta Vishnoi. Photo: SAI/Fit India
info_icon

Diksha Dagar is a woman on a mission. The in-form 23-year-old golfer recently became the first from India to compete in 100 Ladies European Tour events, and will be on a hectic European trip in the lead-up to the Paris Olympic Games 2024 in July-August. Having made her Summer Olympics debut at Tokyo 2020 alongside Aditi Ashok, this will be Diksha's second Olympics appearance. (More Sports News)

She starts this week at the German Masters in Berlin, after which ‘centurion’ Diksha will participate in at least nine golf events, most of them in Europe, in preparation for Paris 2024. “All events from here on will be like an Olympics for me,” Diksha said in a conversation with Ekta Vishnoi, the host of the Fit India Champions Podcast, a series that features India’s top sportspersons.

Diksha has a hearing disability and is a two-time Deaflympics medallist. Managed by her father, Colonel Narinder Dagar, the Rohtak girl bagged a silver in 2017 in Turkey and a gold in 2022 in Brazil. She turned professional in 2019.

“I really want to get into the LPGA. That will test my levels. I want to finish in the world top 50,” Diksha, currently ranked 147 in the world, said. She added that the Paris Olympics were on top of her mind.

“Focusing on my discipline and process in all the tournaments that I am going to play will be important,” said the 23-year-old, who is a Novak Djokovic fan and has three professional titles in her career.

Diksha is part of Sports Authority of India’s Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS). She and Aditi Ashok are the only two golfers funded by TOPS. Diksha will receive a financial aid of INR 35.48 lakh to compete in tournaments and gear up for Paris 2024, starting this week.

The talented young golfer says she has matured and learnt a lot as a player between Tokyo and Paris. “I have improved on various aspects related to mental make-up, dealing with expectations, training, fitness, travel and preparation. In a way, I have kind of done my graduation and doing Masters’ degree in nuances of professional golf. I am more balanced, stable and a happier pro,” Diksha told SAI Media from Berlin on Tuesday.

Diksha believes women in India need inspiration to take up golf, and hopes her feat of playing in 100 Ladies European Tour events will serve that purpose.

“Golf, and especially professional women's golf in India is at a very nascent level. Hope more girls and parents get inspired to take up this beautiful game. I also wish and hope for more support for women's golf which is quite low at the moment. Happy to have reached a milestone and I guess it is equivalent to playing a 100 Test matches,” she said.

The next two months will be a grind for Diksha Dagar. Her focus is Paris Olympics. “In Tokyo, I was happy just participating. It was a great experience, learning and motivation for me. For Paris, I am more committed and focused on performing well rather than just participating.”

A flagship programme of the ministry of youth affairs and sports, the Fit India Mission is an endeavour to spread the virtues of physical and mental wellness. The ‘Fit India Champions’ podcast series is aimed at spreading the good words through conversations with athletes and health influencers who are acting as catalysts for change.

