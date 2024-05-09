First torch carrier in France French Olympic swimmer Florent Manaudou holds the Olympic torch aboard The Belem, the three-masted sailing ship in the Old port of Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. After leaving Marseille, a vast relay route is undertaken before the torch odyssey ends on July 27 in Paris. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will run from July 26 to Aug.11, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

First torch carrier in France French Olympic swimmer Florent Manaudou holds the Olympic torch aboard The Belem, the three-masted sailing ship in the Old port of Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. After leaving Marseille, a vast relay route is undertaken before the torch odyssey ends on July 27 in Paris. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will run from July 26 to Aug.11, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)