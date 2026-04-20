Oklahoma City Thunder 119-84 Phoenix Suns, NBA Playoffs Game 1: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Defending Champs To Win

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, handles the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie, left, during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series Sunday, April 19, 2026, in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, handles the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie, left, during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series Sunday, April 19, 2026, in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings