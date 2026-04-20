Oklahoma City Thunder 119-84 Phoenix Suns, NBA Playoffs Game 1: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Defending Champs To Win

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns, NBA Playoffs Game 1: Oklahoma City Thunder began their NBA title defense with a dominant 119‑84 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 1, as Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander led the way from the foul line

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns NBA Playoffs 2026 Western Conference first round game 1
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, handles the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie, left, during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series Sunday, April 19, 2026, in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Oklahoma City Thunder beat Phoenix Suns 119‑84 in Game 1 of their NBA Western Conference first‑round playoff series

  • Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander scored 25 points, making 15 of 17 free throws

  • Jalen Williams added 22 points and Chet Holmgren scored 16

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder began their title defense with a 119-84 rout of the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series on Sunday.

The reigning league MVP made just 5 of 18 field goals but went 15 of 17 at the foul line before sitting out the fourth quarter.

Jalen Williams scored 22 points and Chet Holmgren added 16 for the top-seeded Thunder, who will host Game 2 on Wednesday.

Devin Booker scored 23 points and Dillon Brooks scored 18 on 6-of-22 shooting for the Suns, who shot 34.9% from the field. Jalen Green, who scored 35 and 36 points in Phoenix’s two play-in games, had 17 on 6-for-16 shooting.

It was the third straight year that the Thunder earned the top seed and had to wait through the play-in tournament to learn their first-round opponent. Two seasons ago, Oklahoma City beat New Orleans 94-92 in Game 1. Last year, the Thunder routed Memphis 131-80 in Game 1 on their way to the title.

Phoenix claimed the No. 8 seed by defeating the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. The Suns took an early 5-0 lead Sunday as the Thunder started cold following a week off.

Related Content
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic, right, drives past Phoenix Suns guard Koby Brea during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. - | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
Phoenix Suns Vs Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA 2026: Phoenix Dismantles Thunder To Send Playoff Warning Shot - In Pics
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks to pass the ball away from Utah Jazz forwards Cody Williams (5) and Kyle Filipowski, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. - | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
Oklahoma City Thunder Vs Utah Jazz, NBA 2026: Thunder Roll Past Jazz As SGA Sets Record In 146-Point Match
Oklahoma City Thunder center Branden Carlson (15) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. - | Photo: AP/Gerald Leong
Oklahoma City Thunders Vs Los Angeles Lakers, NBA 2026: Thunder Dismantle Lakers In Record Rout
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams, left, and other Thunder players pour water on Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) after an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Oklahoma City. - | Photo: AP/Nate Billings
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder Register 104-102 Win Over Boston Celtics
Related Content

The Thunder heated up quickly. Brooks was called for a flagrant-one foul in the first quarter for hitting Holmgren in the face. The Thunder went on a 12-2 surge after that to take a 24-14 lead.

In the closing seconds of the quarter, Oklahoma City’s Jaylin Williams threw a pass about three-quarters of the length of the court. Holmgren caught it with his back to the basket, took one dribble to his right, then turned and drained a 3-pointer as time expired to put Oklahoma City up 35-20.

Oklahoma City extended the advantage to 65-44 at halftime. Holmgren had 16 points and Gilgeous-Alexander had 15 at the break.

Gilgeous-Alexander converted a three-point play to push Oklahoma City’s lead to 90-63 late in the third quarter, and the Thunder took a 97-66 edge into the fourth.

Nine Oklahoma City players saw at least 13 minutes of action.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GT Vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Danish Malewar, Krish Bhagat Handed Debut

  2. Shapoor Zadran Critical In Delhi Hospital As Afghanistan Cricket Rallies Support

  3. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After KKR Vs RR, Match 28 And PBKS Vs LSG, Match 29?

  4. IPL Dispatch: Lalit Modi Rubbishes KP's The Hundred Comparison; Varun Strikes Defiant Note

  5. PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly Set Up Table-Top Punjab's Fifth Win In Six Games

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Arithmetic Of Survival: Between Protests And Pay Cuts, Noida’s Workers Struggle To Survive

  2. Day In Pics: April 19, 2026

  3. Vijay’s TVK Backs Independent Candidate in Edappadi After Nomination Rejection

  4. TVK Leader Hints At Future Congress Tie-Up: 'Rahul Gandhi Reached Out To Us,' Says Aadhav Arjuna

  5. M K Stalin Unveils DMK’s ‘Chennai Super-6’ Manifesto Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. The March of Folly: When Leaders Defy Reason And Interest

  3. Tactical Pause: Trump’s Optimism Meets Rising Tensions as US-Iran Standoff Hangs Between Deal and Escalation

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. Trump announces new Iran Talks in Pakistan as Hormuz Tensions Persist

Latest Stories

  1. US seizes Iranian Cargo Ship amid Hormuz standoff, Iran Vows Swift Response

  2. Pakistan PM Sharif Holds Talks With Iranian President Pezeshkian On ‘Regional Situation’

  3. Iran Rejects Second round of US talks, slams ‘Unrealistic’ demands amid Hormuz blockade

  4. Nathalie Baye, Known For Downton Abbey And Catch Me If You Can, Passes Away At 77

  5. Protests Erupt across Manipur over Child Deaths in Bomb Attack, clashes reported

  6. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd ODI: Hosts Seal Dominant Six-Wicket Win In Comfortable Chase

  7. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Sees Over 20% Growth, Inches Closer To Rs 60 Crore Mark

  8. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory