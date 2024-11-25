NBA: Los Angeles Clippers Now 'Understanding Who They Are', Says James Harden

James Harden says the Los Angeles Clippers are "understanding who they are" after their emphatic 125-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. (More Sports News)
Harden returned to Philadelphia and delivered game-highs of 23 points and eight assists as the Clippers cruised to their fifth consecutive win in the NBA.
The 76ers were without the injured Paul George, who left LA in the offseason, and Joel Embiid and struggled as the Clippers built a lead as large as 33 points in the third quarter.
Harden, who moved from Philadelphia to the Clippers just over a year ago, is enjoying the progress his team are making.
"We're coming around, and we're understanding who we are," Harden said. "Understanding that in order for us to have a chance at anything, we know we have to do it every single night. And that's the most exciting part.
"One thing about this team: we're all happy for each other. Literally, it can be anybody's night, on any given night.
"Nobody's going to be upset; everybody's going to be happy for each other. And things aren't always going to be perfect to win games. But even when we lose, we're still happy for each other. Good things will happen most of the time."
The Clippers are still without Kawhi Leonard, who has been out since April with a knee injury, and he is not expected to return in the near future.
However, head coach Tyronn Lue has used the opportunity to set his team up in a different way, something they have benefitted from as the season has gone on.
"It's tough anytime you lose your best player — we all know that," said Lue.
"But going into camp and knowing that we weren't going to have Kawhi for a strong amount of the beginning of the season, we just knew what our team was going to be.
"After the first five, six games, we understood what our rotation was going to be, how we wanted to play, what guys fit well with who. And so, it has been good for us — like, you know, not guys being in and out, in and out."